Bank robbery indictments | IPSD 204 on chronic absenteeism | North Central soccer

Two men indicted in connection with local bank robberies

A federal grand jury has indicted two men for allegedly robbing multiple financial institutions in the Chicago suburbs. Find out more about the indictment, and which places were robbed.

IPSD 204 discusses chronic absenteeism

At their meeting Monday night, Indian Prairie School District 204 board members discussed the growing number of chronic absenteeism as noted on the Illinois school report card.

Chronic absenteeism in the district jumped from 7.7% in 2021 to 16.4% in 2022, and is now sitting at 19.3% in 2023.

It’s defined as the percentage of students who miss 10% or more of school days in a year, including excused and unexcused absences. Only students who are homebound for medical reasons are not included in the measure.

District 204 board members plan to explore the reasons for chronic absenteeism and look for solutions to bring students back to school.

Candy donations being accepted by NPD, CH Hanson

For those who might have leftover Halloween candy they’d like to give away, the Naperville Police Department (NPD) and CH Hanson are accepting candy donations which will be sent to troops and veterans. CH Hanson has also teamed up with Soldiers Angels, who will give the candy to service members and veterans in VA hospitals across the U.S.

CH Hanson collected 2,085 pounds of candy last year and hopes to exceed that mark this fall, setting a goal of 2,500 pounds of donated candy.

Candy can be dropped off at the NPD lobby at 1350 Aurora Ave, today and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CH Hanson will be accepting candy through this Friday, Nov. 10, at 2000 North Aurora Rd, Naperville. That drop-off is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Task Force Silver CPR Classes

The Naperville Senior Task Force is holding free Silver CPR classes at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov, 16 at the A. George and Patricia Pradel Safety Town of Naperville.

The classes returned last spring, when 48 Naperville area seniors learned about CPR, the use of an AED, and how to prevent choking.

The classes are taught by paramedics from the Naperville Fire Department. To register, email silverCPR2023@gmail.com.

North Central soccer teams head to NCAA tournament

The North Central College men’s and women’s soccer teams will both be competing in the NCAA tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.

After winning the CCIW regular season title, the men will travel to face Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the Wisconsin-Platteville regional.

The women’s team won both the CCIW regular season and tournament championships and will face the University of Chicago in the Loras regional. The regional championship games will be played on Sunday the 12th.

Find out more about the Cardinals’ historic season led by a local freshman phenom.