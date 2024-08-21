Beidelman Furniture gets landmark status | Local students at DNC | Baby born at red light stop

Beidelman Furniture buildings receive historic landmark status

The Naperville City Council approved historic landmark status for the Beidelman Furniture buildings at 235-239 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville. The status was given as part of the city council’s consent agenda at its meeting on Tuesday.

Beidelman’s owners will aim to protect the building’s exterior and secure renovation grants with the new landmark status. The furniture company was established in 1861 and is the oldest operating business in DuPage County.

The approval comes after the Naperville Historic Preservation Commission gave a favorable recommendation for Beidelman’s to receive historic landmark status in late July.

Naperville Central and Metea Valley journalism students at the DNC

Journalism students from Naperville Central and Metea Valley high schools are fully credentialed and reporting on the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago through the Illinois Youth Press Corps, according to a news release from the Chicago 2024 Host Committee.

The Host Committee worked with the Illinois Journalism Education Association to select outstanding student journalists in Illinois for this special coverage opportunity.

Students will also be able to tour Chicago Public Media, the home to WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times, as well as have their work reviewed by editors and interview professional journalists.

More than 40 students hailing from 10 different high schools in Illinois are participating in the program.

Naperville baby born while parents were en route to the hospital

What started as a ride for two quickly turned into a life journey for three as Naperville residents Charles and Ginger Solar welcomed their newborn son Patrick at the stoplight at Gartner Road and Washington Street, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

Charles was driving his wife Ginger to the hospital on Thursday morning after she had begun feeling contractions. As the couple stopped at a red light, Charles looked over to his wife and saw his baby’s forehead on the front seat.

After helping his baby the rest of the way into the world and ensuring that he was breathing, Charles looked back to the road as the light turned green, and continued en route to the hospital. To remember the moment, the Solars picked “Gartner” as a middle name for baby Patrick.

Endeavor Health partners with the West Suburban Community Pantry on a food order kiosk

Endeavor Health has partnered with the West Suburban Community Pantry on a food order kiosk to promote wellness and connect residents to healthy food options.

The new device is at the Health Center & Walk-in Clinic at the Woodridge Endeavor Health at 3329 75th St.

Find out what the kiosk will offer to the community and learn about the additional funding given to the pantry.

Waubonsie student Connor Willis revs up for a bright future in auto racing

At the age of 12, Waubonsie Valley High School student Connor Willis was introduced to go-karts…and since that first drive around the track, his interest in auto racing has grown at a furious pace.

Willis spent two years behind the wheel on go-karts before transitioning to car racing. Today, he aspires to be a professional F1 driver.

Find out more about Willis’s racing journey and his recent competitions.