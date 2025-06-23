Birkenstock, Gorjana openings | GOP vote-by-mail push | John Calamos’ biography

Birkenstock, Gorjana open in downtown Naperville

It’s the season of new businesses in downtown Naperville, with Birkenstock opening this past Saturday, June 21, and jewelry store Gorjana ready to launch today.

Find out more about the new shops.

68-unit townhome proposal for south Naperville gets plan commission approval

The city of Naperville is poised to grow its municipal boundaries by 10 acres and, in the process, bring with it a proposed 68-unit townhome development, based on plans unveiled at the latest Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.

Find out more about the south Naperville development, known as Everly Trace.

DuPage Republicans looking to increase vote-by-mail participation

If elections are a game of numbers, there’s at least one number the DuPage County Republican Party wants to change — the number of Republicans signed up to vote by mail.

Party leaders hope that raising vote-by-mail participation could increase Republican voter turnout and reverse recent election results that led local Democrats to claim more seats.

Learn more about the push to get more DuPage Republicans signed up.

Biography details John Calamos’ journey to the American Dream

From working as a stock boy in his parents’ grocery store to flying hundreds of combat missions in Vietnam, to starting his own investment company, John Calamos knows firsthand that the sky’s the limit when it comes to pursuing the American dream.

The entrepreneur, now the founder and global investment officer for Calamos Investments, recently sat down with NCTV17 Executive Director Liz Spencer to discuss his career journey and his new biography.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 24 – Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment at 95th Street Community Plaza

June 24 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville

June 26 – Puzzle Swap at Nichols Library

June 26 – Naperville Municipal Band – Comedy Tonight at Central Park

June 26 – Cocktails with the Curator: Nothing But Victory at Cantigny

June 26 – Volunteer Morning at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

June 26 – Fox Valley Sportscard and Collectibles Convention with Stacey King appearance at TOCA Soccer Center

June 26 and 27 – Petals, Ponds, and Pathways garden walk presented by Aquascape

June 27 – Moonlit Movies: The Mighty Ducks at Cantigny

June 27 to 29 – Pippin presented by Bright Side Theatre

June 27 to 29 – Little Shop of Horrors presented by Summer Place Theatre

June 28 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

June 28 – Vintage Baseball at Cantigny

June 28 – Observatory Public Night at Naperville Astronomy Education Center

June 29 – Concerts in Your Park – Wild Daisy at Ashbury Park

June 28 and 29 – Naperville Woman’s Club Fine Art & Artisan Fair at Naper Settlement