Birkenstock, George & Fred opening in downtown Naperville this weekend

It’s a weekend for new businesses in downtown Naperville, with Birkenstock and George & Fred opening their doors to the community, and Gorjana set to join early next week.

Birkenstock coming to downtown Naperville

Germany-based footwear store Birkenstock will open at 20 W. Jefferson Ave. on Saturday, June 21, at 10 a.m., according to a social media post from downtown Naperville.

The business is known for its sandals, clogs, and shoes featuring an ​​anatomically shaped footbed. There are about 10 Birkenstock stores in the United States, with the Naperville location serving as the only one in Illinois.

George & Fred opening on South Main Street

Also opening on Saturday at 10 a.m. is jewelry and home decor boutique George & Fred, located at 216 South Main Street on the second floor.

The woman-owned independent shop will sell demi-fine jewelry, home goods, and unique treasures, handpicked or crafted by the owner from Naperville.

George & Fred focuses on celebrating creators, craftsmanship, and jewelry that makes customers “feel extraordinary.”

Gorjana opening next week

According to the downtown Naperville website, a Gorjana jewelry store is scheduled to open next Monday, June 23, at 50 South Main Street.

Gorjana, which was founded in California, offers necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings in a variety of styles and materials. There are currently four Gorjana locations in Illinois, according to the company’s website.

Coming soon to downtown Naperville

Other businesses set to join downtown Naperville in the near future include:

