Block 59 concerts | Lilly Pulitzer opening | Susan Lucci visit

Naperville’s Block 59 previews new summer concerts with March performance

Dining and entertainment district Block 59 in Naperville is bringing a new summer concert series to the community beginning in July.

To preview the event, the center will first host Irish band Small Batch on March 21.

Learn more about the upcoming show and which musical acts are on the summer lineup.

Lilly Pulitzer to open in downtown Naperville

Women’s clothing store Lilly Pulitzer is opening its doors in downtown Naperville on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The brand is known for its activewear, dresses, and resort wear, often featuring vibrant colors and bold prints. The new addition to the area is located at the Main Street Promenade at 55 S. Main Street.

Soap opera star Susan Lucci visits Naperville, talks new memoir

Queen of daytime drama Susan Lucci stopped in Naperville Monday night to talk about her new memoir, “La Lucci.”

The actress, best known for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children,” appeared at Wentz Concert Hall.

Watch Lucci talk about her memoir and see the warm welcome she received from fans.

Naperville North inducts star-studded athletic Hall of Fame class

Naperville North recently inducted its first Athletic Hall of Fame class in over five years, honoring 10 former Huskie athletes, one coach and one contributor in a pregame celebration.

Take a look at the Class of 2026.

Centennial Beach preseason memberships on sale now

2026 preseason memberships for Centennial Beach are now on sale, offered at a discounted rate through May 25.

There are three types to choose from: individual, family, and evening/weekend. They are available to both residents and nonresidents. An additional “plus friends” option is also an add-on option through May 25.

Membership benefits include early entry on weekdays at 11 a.m., a 10% discount at Centennial Grill, and coupons to use for other Naperville Park District amenities. The beach officially opens this year on May 23. It’s located at 500 W. Jackson Ave.