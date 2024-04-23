BNSF weekend boost | Presidential Scholars semifinalists | Youth Mental Health Summit

Weekend service on Metra’s BNSF line to see a boost with added trains

Weekend service on Metra’s BNSF line will see a boost under a new schedule which begins Monday, April 29.

More trains will be added on Saturdays and Sundays, and some stops will be eliminated.

Find out more about the new schedule, including how many trains will be added.

Three Naperville high school seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars semifinalists

Three Indian Prairie School District 204 high school seniors from Naperville have been announced as semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Waubonsie Valley High School seniors Sai Peddainti and Sriman S. Tipirneni, and Neuqua Valley High School senior Nidhi R. Thirthamattur have all landed on the short list for the honor.

Learn more about the program and when the finalists will be announced.

Naperville given highest bond rating for nearly thirtieth straight year

The City of Naperville has been awarded the highest possible bond rating on the City’s General Obligation bonds by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (S&P) and Moody’s Investors Service.

The city has received the AAA rating from S&P and Moody’s for nearly thirty years as an indicator of a solid economy, budgetary flexibility, low debt burden, and strong cash reserves.

S&P says though Naperville’s pension obligation is “relatively high” compared to its peers, it’s “one of the best-funded single-employer plans in the state.”

Moody noted that Naperville has seen its economic base grow thanks to “residential, commercial, and industrial development,” and a wide range of revenue streams.

Naperville Park District summer program guide opening tomorrow

Naperville Park District’s Summer 2024 Program Guide will be available online, Wednesday, April 24, at 8 a.m.

The guide includes a variety of programs and events for all ages, and interests. Registration for summer programs begins on Monday, April 29.

Information on special events such as Concerts in Your Park, the Fourth of July Firework Show, and the Knoch Knolls Nature Center 10th Anniversary Celebration will be available in the guide. Memberships for the 2024 Centennial Beach season are currently offered at a discounted rate until May 27.

Some new summer programs have been added this year, including science and technology’s ‘AI ThinkLab” Robots, RoboPetz Mini Camp’ and Active Adults & Seniors ‘Birdhouse Painting with Becky.’

KidsMatter Youth Mental Health Summit

KidsMatter will host its Youth Mental Health Summit on Wednesday, April, 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the College of Dupage Student Resource Center in Glen Ellyn.

Keynote speaker Dr. Joanna Williams from the Search Institute will join a panel of teens, youth-serving organizations, and treatment providers to discuss youth mental health.

The event will help participants learn about recent national and local data in addition to other strategies to support positive growth and empowerment.