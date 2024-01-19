Body found at Lisle Metra station | Quarrel over funding allocations | Wedding Showcase

Man’s body found at Lisle Metra station Thursday morning

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Lisle Metra station on Thursday morning.

Police were notified about the body shortly before 7 a.m. A Metra spokesman said the body was found by a commuter near the 1000 block of Front Street near the depot’s elevator.

The man’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

Councilmembers quarrel over recommended funding allocations for local group

During the Naperville City Council meeting on Tuesday, two council members argued about one of their city funding recommendations to a local organization. Learn more about the quarrel, which centered around Councilman Benny White’s recommended allocation for the Career & Networking Center.

Naperville Tornado Relief organizers honored at city council meeting

Also at the meeting, the dais recognized the efforts of two neighbors who teamed up to launch Naperville Tornado Relief. Find out about the work Kristy Kennedy and Kelly Dougherty did to help restore area yards after the EF-3 tornado hit Naperville in June 2021.

Pack the Gym at Naperville Central on Saturday

On Saturday, Naperville School District 203 Special Olympics will host its yearly Pack the Gym night at Naperville Central High School.

Kids from Naperville Central, Naperville North, and the Connections program will take the court and compete with their peers in front of an excited crowd cheering them on.

The night will start with an introduction for each Special Olympic athlete and then it’s game time. Action tips off at 4 pm in the Naperville Central main gym, and admission is free.

Wedding Showcase at Naper Settlement on Saturday

On Saturday, more than 60 local vendors will be at Naper Settlement for the 2024 Wedding Showcase. Learn more about the annual event which helps those planning a wedding fill all their needs at this one-stop shop.

Weekend weather outlook

More chilly temperatures are ahead for the Naperville area this weekend. Friday’s predicted high is a mere 9 degrees. Though most of the snow should taper off this morning, there may be an occasional snow shower later in the day.

Saturday will see sun but not much more warmth, with a high of just 13. Temperatures Saturday night could dip down to -10. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with the needle moving up to 19 degrees. Make sure to keep up to date with the current forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.