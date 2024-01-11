Bodycam video from water rescue | Winter storm watch | Remembering Wilbert Hageman

Naperville Police Department releases bodycam video from water rescue

The Naperville Police Department released the body camera video from a water rescue performed last week when a car with three passengers went into a retention pond near the 95th Street Library. Take a look at the footage, which includes two different angles/bodycams synched up side by side.

Possible blizzard conditions ahead for Naperville area later this week

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Naperville and the surrounding area from Friday at 6 a.m. through noon on Saturday, with blizzard conditions possible. Find out when the most severe weather is expected.

Naperville’s Nichols Library celebrates 125th anniversary

In 2023, Nichols Library celebrated its 125th anniversary in Naperville. Learn about the facility’s history, programs, and impact in the community.

Two Naperville students receive Chick Evans Scholarships

Naperville Central High School’s Madison Nestoras and Naperville North High School’s Nicholas Oblazny were among the 74 Chicago-area high school students to win Western Golf Association Chick Evans Scholarships for golf caddies.

The pair will receive full college tuition and housing for four years, which is valued at $125,000, according to a news release.

Winners were chosen after four selection meeting interviews in November and December of 2023. To qualify, caddies must have a unique story that features a strong caddie record, outstanding character, excellent academics, and demonstrated financial need.

Remembering Naperville farming family member Wilbert F. Hageman

Wilbert F. Hageman, a long-time Naperville resident with deep ties to the area’s farming community, as well as the DuPage County Fair, has died at the age of 93. Read more about his life and how he’ll be remembered.