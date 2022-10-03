Bond Denied in Naperville Stabbing Incident | College Fair | Safety Town Trick-or-Treat

Bond Denied For Man Accused In Stabbing Incident

Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times at a Naperville hotel earlier this month, according to a press release by DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. Willie Tidwell, 50, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday for the September 10 incident. It’s alleged that just after 9:15 p.m. that day, Tidwell went to the Extended Stay at 1827 Center Point Circle, where a woman he had been involved with romantically was staying. Once in her room, police say Tidwell and the victim fought. He allegedly hit her repeatedly, then pulled out a knife and stabbed her eleven times about her stomach, neck, and chest. Police say he then left the scene and the victim called 911. Tidwell was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody at a home in Calumet City on September 30. The victim is recovering from her injuries. Tidwell next appears in court on October 31, 2022.

College Fair At C.O.D.

College of DuPage will hold its annual College Fair on Tuesday, October 11. More than 200 college representatives will be on hand to discuss admissions and transfer processes. There will also be two financial aid presentations. Students are encouraged to register through Strive Scan to help them find institutions that best match their interests and get connected to admissions officers. The free event is open to all. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the college’s Physical Education Center Arena, at the C.O.D. campus at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

Water Street Long Table Dinner Benefit

Restaurants from Naperville’s Water Street will be coming together on Sunday, October 9, to host the third annual Long Table Dinner to benefit West Suburban Community Pantry. A six-course gourmet dinner along with wine pairings will be served outside at a table along Water Street. Guests are invited to wear their whites for the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information is available on the West Suburban Community Pantry website.

Safety Town Trick-or-Treat

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat at Safety Town on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, designed for kids 12 and under, will feature activity stations and many local businesses handing out treats, toys, coupons, and more. One extra treat provided is a lesson about how to trick-or-treat safely on Halloween. Kids are encouraged to wear a costume and bring along a bag to collect all those goodies. The cost is $10 per family, with those attending also asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Tickets are now available through the SimpleTix platform.