Book Road construction update | Bulk leaf collection | Dog adoption deal

Part of Book Road in Naperville to reopen while new closure to begin

While a portion of Book Road is set to reopen soon, construction along another segment of the road will begin later this week as work on the WaterLink pipeline project continues, according to a recent construction update from the company.

Find out what sections of Book Road will be affected in both instances.

Naperville bulk leaf collection dates announced for the fall

The city of Naperville’s Bulk Curbside Leaf Collection Program kicks off October 19, with three pickup cycles offered for residents to have their leaves collected for free.

Learn more about the program and when each collection period starts.

Will County Animal Protection Services holding dog adoption deal in October

Will County Animal Protection Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs six months and older throughout October in celebration of “National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.”

The deal will be honored at Will County APS’s adoption partners as well, including Animal Care Center of Shorewood and All Pets Wellness Center in Aurora. Adoption requirements and policies will still apply. Available dogs can be viewed on Will County APS’s Petfinder page.

IPSD elementary, middle schoolers heading to international robotics competition

Two seventh graders and a fourth grader in Indian Prairie School District 204 earned first place in the 2026 World Robot Olympiad Robo Mission elementary division — and are now preparing for an international competition.

Still Middle School students Ishaan Menon and Adhrit Nagelli, as well as White Eagle Elementary fourth grader Avi Nagelli, used “creativity, engineering, coding, problem-solving and teamwork” to win the “Robots Meet Culture” challenge within the competition, school board member Andrew Bernard said while congratulating the students during a recent school board meeting.

The boys are now heading to the World Robot Olympiad International Finals in December in Puerto Rico.

Naperville North alum Danny Puknaitis goes from the gridiron to the firehouse

A former Naperville North High School football captain has gone on to make a difference in the world of firefighting.

Naperville firefighter Danny Puknaitis and his partner Mike Jost created the Poseidon nozzle, a tool to help firefighters battle electric vehicle fires.

Learn more about Puknaitis and how the Poseidon nozzle came to be.