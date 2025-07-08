Bridge reopening celebration | First Watch opens | Naperville native in world championship 

Washington Street Bridge reopening celebration this Friday

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is holding a bridge reopening celebration on Friday, July 11, for the Washington Street Bridge.

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting on the southwest side of the bridge in front of JC Licht, followed by an inaugural ride across the bridge by city leaders on the Naperville Trolley. There will also be live music courtesy of “Chicago’s best-known, wonderfully wacky marching band,” which will continue in the bridge/downtown area through 1 p.m.

Finally, as a sweet treat, the first 150 attendees will get free ice cream cup coupons.

First Watch opens second Naperville location at Block 59

First Watch has joined the growing group of restaurants in Naperville’s Block 59 development. The brunch spot officially opened on Monday.

Naperville native playing in 2025 World Wheelchair Rugby Americas Championship

Naperville native Sarah Adam will be one of 12 athletes representing the USA at the 2025 World Wheelchair Rugby Americas Championship this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Adam is the team co-captain after helping Team USA to a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris last summer.

The games run from July 11 to 15, with the top two teams automatically qualifying for the 2026 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship.

Assessment tool points to further achievement growth in Naperville District 203

Naperville School District 203 continues to make strides in its academic achievement data, according to a recent report that focused on student growth this past school year in kindergarten through grade 8.

IPSD 204 updates policy about transfers between schools

The next time a parent requests to switch a student from one school to another in Indian Prairie School District 204, the decision can be guided by an updated policy the school board approved Monday night.

