Burglary at jewelry store | Branch Moms goes national | Life Skills Fair

Burglary at Naperville jewelry store prompts owner to urge caution

The owner of Naperville’s “Choudhary Jewels” is urging those in the community to be cautious and aware of their surroundings in light of a recent burglary to her shop.

Madhu Choudhary said in a social media post that the business at 1355 S. Route 59 was broken into on Sept. 18. She told the Chicago Tribune that an undisclosed number of items were taken. Police were notified the following morning. In this instance, though the store has a Naperville address, the incident is being handled by the Aurora police due to the store technically falling within that city’s boundaries.

The business has plans to upgrade its security.

DuPage County offers energy assistance to income-eligible families

The DuPage County Community Services Department says income-eligible households can make use of funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to get some help with their energy bills. Find out more about who’s eligible and how to apply.

The Branch Moms goes national with new branding

The Branch Moms network, founded by Naperville’s Dr. Cathy Subber, is now going national, with new branding. Learn more about how this expansion and how the network helps support moms.

West Suburban Community Pantry grows services to support shoppers

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge outlined some of its growing services at a recent State of the Pantry event. Learn more about how the pantry is going beyond just groceries to help change lives.

Life Skills Fair for teens at the Alive Center this Saturday

The Exchange Club of Naperville is holding a Life Skills Fair for teens at the Alive Center, 500 W. 5th Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event, geared toward those in grades 5 through 12, will give local youth a chance to connect with experts on a variety of areas to learn skills meant to last a lifetime. Those include topics such as cooking basics, simple sewing repairs, interview skills, resume writing, car basics, and budgeting. Attendees can also learn some CPR skills, First Aid skills and safety tips from members of the Naperville fire and police departments.

The free event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.