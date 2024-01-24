Candace Parker era celebrated | Democratic candidate forum | D203 occupational therapists recognized

Naperville Central to celebrate 20th anniversary of Candace Parker era championship team

Naperville Central High School legendary alum Candace Parker will reunite with former teammates in Naperville this weekend for a special commemoration.

Naperville Central girls basketball will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its 2004 IHSA state championship team on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

That team counted Parker, now a WNBA star, among its members. She, along with other alumni from the team, will be on hand as longtime head coach Andy Nussbaum leads his Redhawks against Campbell Hall from California, where Parker’s daughter, Lailaa Williams currently plays as a freshman.

Photo courtesy: Candace Parker, Instagram

Candidate forum for Districts 6 and 11 Democratic candidates Wednesday night

A public congressional forum for the Democratic candidates for Districts 6 and 11 in the upcoming primary will be held tonight at the Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave.

An invitation has been extended to U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, who currently holds the 6th District seat, along with his Democratic challengers Mahnoor Ahmad and Charles Hughes.

District 11 invitees are U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, the incumbent, and his Democratic opponent, Qasim Rashid.

For the Republican primary, Niki Conforti is running unopposed for the 6th District slot, with Susan Hathaway-Altman, Jerry Evans, and Kent Mercado vying for the 11th District spot.

The event is being hosted by the Democratic Party of DuPage County, along with 10 township organizations. It starts at 6 p.m. The forum will also be shared virtually via Zoom.

Wauconda man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Naperville

A Wauconda man was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling cocaine in Naperville. Learn more about the charges.

IPSD 204 board discusses extracurricular equality across schools

A discussion about an extracurricular grant program at Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204’s Board of Education meeting led to a broader conversation about whether equal extracurricular opportunities are being offered throughout the district. Hear more about what was said.

District 203 occupational therapists recognized

Nine occupational therapists working for Naperville District 203 were recognized at Monday’s board of education meeting for completing an advanced certification program in pediatrics. Statewide, 16 occupational therapists hold this specialization, according to the American Occupational Therapy Association.

The therapists who have attained the specialization through an exam-based process and practical exercises include Hannah Arzadon, Sue Bowman, Barbara Csutak, Kathryn DeAngelis, Jonathan Langdon, Margaret Latona, Karen Seymour-Ells, Meghan Suman and Christa Valkanos.