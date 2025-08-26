Candace Parker jersey retired | NPD Blue Envelope Program | Free Insomnia cookies

Chicago Sky retire Naperville native Candace Parker’s iconic No. 3

In front of friends, family, former teammates, and thousands of excited fans, Naperville Central alum and three-time WNBA Champion, Candace Parker, had her jersey retired Monday night by the Chicago Sky.

Take a look at the celebration and watch her jersey rise to the rafters.

Naperville PD launches new program for those on the autism spectrum

The Naperville Police Department has launched a new program designed to promote safer interactions and foster understanding between officers and individuals on the autism spectrum.

The Blue Envelope Program is a free and voluntary initiative that provides a blue envelope to individuals on the spectrum to present during encounters with Naperville police officers.

Naperville City Council opposes transit agencies land legislation

The Naperville City Council is opposing state legislation that could give regional transit agencies the authority to acquire land for outside development purposes as a revenue generator.

Current legislation is proposing giving the agencies the authority to acquire property within a half-mile radius of an existing station and market it for residential and commercial purposes.

Naperville D203 board reviewing Title IX-related policies

Naperville School District 203’s board of education is in the process of reviewing a series of policy amendments that reference changes to federal Title IX regulations, as well as Illinois’ Human Rights Act.

The board is expected to take a deeper dive into the federal and state laws, which have opposing language, at upcoming meetings.

Insomnia Cookies to give out free cookies today

Today, Insomnia Cookies will be giving guests a free cookie for their Free Classic Cookie Tuesday, available in-store only.

The promotion is a salute to the last Tuesday of summer. Insomnia Cookies is located at 22 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 109.