Candace Parker Naperville book stop | Brush pickup to start | Malotke-Meslin Woman of the Year

Naperville native, WNBA great Candace Parker coming to Naperville with new book

Naperville native and three-time WNBA title winner Candace Parker will be coming to town on May 31 to discuss her new book, “The Can-Do Mindset,” at an event sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop.

The Naperville Central alumna will take part in a presentation and Q&A at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall at 3 p.m.

“The Can-Do Mindset” marks Parker’s debut as an author. The autobiography takes readers through her basketball journey while sharing her life philosophy for achieving success. Tickets include a pre-signed copy of the book, and a posed photo with Parker. More information is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Curbside bulk brush pickup begins in Naperville next week

The city of Naperville is gearing up to help residents with their yard clean-up this spring, launching its annual bulk brush collection program the week of May 4.

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin chosen as Naperville AAUW’s Woman of the Year

Naperville resident Rebecca Malotke-Meslin has been chosen as the Naperville Area Branch of the American Association of University Women’s 2025 Woman of the Year.

Malotke-Meslin was selected for the honor thanks to her dedication to helping advance women and girls, the group said. She’s the founder of Pleasantly Aggressive, which offers leadership coaching for early and mid-career female leaders. She’s also made a difference through work in Girl Scouts and with girls in foster care, and has an academic background in Women’s Studies.

AAUW Naperville will recognize Malotke-Meslin for the achievement at its Spring Awards Brunch on Saturday, May 3 at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

New fitness equipment planned for Meadow Glens

Plans to replace the existing fitness equipment at the Naperville Park District’s Meadow Glens site, 1303 Muirhead Ave., are in motion, based on a preliminary discussion at last week’s park board meeting.

Eric Shutes, director of planning with the park district, gave the park board a preliminary overview of the planned replacement of all fitness stations at Meadow Glens along its asphalt trail. In addition to new equipment, Shutes said the work will include improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Meadow Glens’ existing fitness equipment was installed in 2012. A contract for the new installation project, which was included in the park district’s 2025 capital budget, will go before the park board in May for a vote.

Need help as a parent? Start by building connection

If you’re a parent and it feels like nothing you’re doing is working, there may be one root cause — and it all relates to connection.

Some tactics for boosting connection and trust were imparted at a recent presentation as part of the GPS Parent Series, a collection of free, public talks that support parenting and youth development.

