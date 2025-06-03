Candace Parker visit | Heroes recognized | Naperville third-best city ranking

Candace Parker discusses new book in slam dunk visit to Naperville

WNBA legend and Naperville native Candace Parker recently returned to her hometown to discuss her new book, “The Can-Do Mindset.”

The autobiography takes readers through her basketball journey while sharing her life philosophy for achieving success on and off the court.

Check out some highlights from her visit.

Fire chief recognizes two local heroes

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis recently honored two local people who leapt into action and performed life-saving techniques in emergency situations.

Puknaitis’ latest fire chief citizen awards go to a church worship director and landscaper who helped save the lives of others with their quick response.

Read more about the honorees’ heroic acts.

Naperville named third-best place to live in Illinois in recent ranking

Naperville was named the third-best place to live in Illinois in a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

Find out what factors were used in making the list.

Naperville Buttermilk gets OK to sell whiskey

Buttermilk, a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Naperville, has been given the go-ahead from city officials to sell bourbon whiskey for off-premises consumption at its establishment at 1715 Freedom Drive.

The Naperville City Council recently passed an ordinance to amend the municipal code to increase the cap on Class S1 – Specialty Food and Liquor Shop licenses by one to accommodate the request from Buttermilk representatives.

According to information submitted to city officials, the Buttermilk representatives plan to sell the co-branded whiskey bottles in a closed display unit for customers to consume at home. No other changes to the business model are planned at this time.

IPSD 204 among Best Communities for Music Education

For the 14th year, Indian Prairie School District 204 has been named among the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

The district is among 29 in Illinois and 935 nationwide to be selected for the honor, which acknowledges a strong commitment to supporting music education. The Music Education Research Institute at the University of Kansas selects winners based on music class participation, instruction, facilities and overall support for music education.

School board member Mark Rising led the board during a recent meeting in congratulating music teachers across the district, who provide “outstanding music opportunities for our students.”