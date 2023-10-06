CAPS awards | Ulta Beauty theft | Oktoberfest

CAPS Awards recognize fire department personnel

Last night Citizens Appreciate Public Safety or CAPS held its annual award ceremony honoring fire department personnel who have demonstrated excellence over the past year. The event was held at Meson Sabika,

Lieutenant Charles Gros took home the top award of the night, the CAPS George Winckler Award. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioner’s Award went to Captain James Perkovich. More than 10 other members of the department were recognized as well with other CAPS awards.

CAPS awards are given out based on nominations from the public.

Chicago women charged with theft at Naperville area Ulta Beauty stores

Three Chicago women were arrested outside of a Naperville Ulta Beauty store for allegedly stealing from that shop, as well as two others in the area. Read more about the incidents and the charges.

Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K is now underway.

The event runs throughout the entire month of October. Participants just need to pick one of 11 forest preserve trails for their route, and then run their own 5-kilometer race. Those interested just need to download a running application, track their run, grab a screenshot of their route, and send it in.

The first 100 entrants will get a Harvest Hustle long-sleeved T-shirt. The 11 different trail choices as well as more information about the 5K can be found on the forest preserve district’s website.

Timber Creek Park playground reopens after renovation

Timber Creek Park playground officially reopened on Tuesday after undergoing a renovation. Check out all the fun new equipment that’s now in play.

Oktoberfest kicks off today at Naper Settlement

Oktoberfest kicks off today at Naper Settlement. The two-day festival will feature German cuisine and beer, a stein-holding contest, and family fun like lawn games and professional pumpkin carving demonstrations.

There will also be plenty of live music, ranging from polka, to oompah, to country and even hip hop.

The event runs Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket information can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

Weekend weather outlook

The feel of fall is here, with Friday’s high only getting up to 60 degrees. The Naperville area will also get a bit of rain today, with occasional showers predicted this afternoon.

Those seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, but without the rain. Saturday should see a high of 57 degrees, with a similar high Sunday of 55. Keep an eye on the daily weather forecast through the NCTV17 weather webpage.