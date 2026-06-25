Car fire in garage | Anderson’s Toyshop closing | Olympian at Naperville Central

Car fire in attached garage causes $150K in damage

A reported car fire in an attached garage in Naperville late Wednesday caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and left a residence uninhabitable.

Find out more about the incident.

Anderson’s Toyshop in Naperville to close, merge with bookshop

After nearly 10 years in downtown Naperville, Anderson’s Toyshop, located at 111 W. Jefferson Ave., will be closing next month and combining with nearby Anderson’s Bookshop, the business announced in an email to customers over the weekend.

Hear more from the store’s owner about what led to the changes.

District 203 adopts 2026-27 school year budget

After multiple rounds of reviews, Naperville School District 203’s board of education has adopted a fiscal year 2027 budget for the upcoming 2026-27 school year. The plan in motion for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes a projected $3.975 million deficit within the district’s funds for day-to-day operations.

Reserve cash within the fund balance could be used to fill the gap and bring both sides of the financial ledger in alignment with one another if current projections hold true. Naperville 203’s operating fund reflects an anticipated $366.159 million in total revenue and $370.135 million in total expenses within the operating fund.

The new budget came on the heels of a months-long series of discussions about staffing levels and expense trimming efforts. Naperville 203 administrators gave an initial presentation on the FY 2027 in May before it was ultimately adopted at the Monday, June 15, board of education meeting.

DuPage Foundation awards more than $1.3M to 71 nonprofits

The DuPage Foundation has awarded over $1.3 million to local nonprofit organizations in its Spring Community Impact grant cycle.

The grant money was divided between 71 nonprofits in the health and human services sector, with five Naperville organizations among those benefiting.

Learn more about the grants and how recipients qualified

Kelly Murphy brings Olympic experience to Naperville Central

Kelly Murphy is known by many Naperville Central High School students as their learning commons assistant, and by others as a volleyball coach. But what they might not all realize is that she was part of the USA volleyball team that took bronze in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

Hear more from Murphy about her playing career and what brought her to Naperville Central.