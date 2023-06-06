Carillon concerts return | Business fire | Dancing with the Celebrities reveal

Carillon concerts return tonight

Tonight will mark the return of the Tuesday night Naperville Millennium Carillon summer concerts at Moser Tower.

The Carillon has been closed since spring of 2021 due to construction work on Moser Tower. But this evening the public is invited to gather on Rotary Hill at 443 Aurora Avenue for the free concerts, which will continue on Tuesdays each week through August 15. The tower itself is still closed for tours, but will reopen later this summer.

Naperville’s city carillonneur Tim Sleep will kick off the summer series tonight. NCTV17 will be there on Facebook LIVE for the start. The full calendar of summer performances and more on the Carillon can be found on the Naperville Park District’s website.

Business fire causes $25K in damages

A fire at a Naperville business on Monday caused $25,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to the 1800 block of High Grove Lane around 4:20 p.m. after getting a call about the fire, according to a news release from the NFD. The caller said everyone had safely evacuated the building.

Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof. Once inside they found that a piece of mechanical equipment had failed and caught fire. They were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes. The building was deemed to be habitable, and no one was injured.

Dancing with the Celebrities cast revealed

Last night the Career & Networking Center unveiled its lineup of area notables taking part in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities. Find out who will be hitting the dance floor for the fundraiser.

New principal at Fischer Middle School

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the board approved Kevin Schnable as the new principal of Fischer Middle School.

Schnable most recently served as the principal of McCarty Elementary School. He takes over as principal of Fischer Middle School from Jennifer Nonnemacher.

Nonnemacher has served as principal of Fischer since it first opened in 2009. Prior to that, she was the principal of Still Middle School.

Benet Academy softball headed to state

For the first time since 2011, Benet Academy softball is heading to state. Watch the highlights from their 3A supersectional win against Richards.