Carjack at gunpoint | Juneteenth | Lucy Westlake looks to break record

Naperville carjack at gunpoint

A felon is accused of attempting to steal a man’s car at gunpoint with a child inside. Find out more about the incident and how they found the felon.

Juneteenth Celebration

Today is Juneteenth and Naperville Neighbors United held a celebration over the weekend. Learn more about the celebration and what Juneteenth means across the county.

12-unit townhome proposal reopens talks about affordable housing

A townhome proposal at 27W280 Bauer Road, Naperville, has reignited talks about affordable housing in the city. See additional details about the townhomes and what was discussed at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Structure Fire inside a single-family home in Naperville

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1500 block of Maple Knoll Ct. just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

First responders were on the scene within three minutes of the call and saw heavy smoke coming from the front door. One male resident was removed from the kitchen area out the back door, while the other resident was out of the house upon arrival.

The main fire inside the kitchen was extinguished within 15 minutes of the initial 9-1-1 call.

One cat was removed from the home in good condition and was turned over to a resident. One male resident was transported to Edward Hospital as a precaution for minor smoke inhalation.

The house was deemed uninhabitable and the cause behind the fire is currently under investigation.

Downtown Naperville Car Show

The annual Fathers Day weekend Classic Car Show drove a big crowd of automobile lovers to downtown Naperville this past Saturday. See what vehicles lined the streets of Downtown Naperville.

Lucy Westlake looks to break another record

Lucy Westlake is looking to break another record as she’ll begin her climb up K2 (Chogori), the second-highest mountain in the world. Find out more about Westlake and her climb to break another record.