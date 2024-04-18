Cease-fire resolution | Naperville shooting update | Taco Bell proposed

Naperville-area residents return to council chambers over cease-fire

Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting saw over 30 speakers voice support for a local Gaza cease-fire resolution.

It’s the fifth consecutive council meeting where area residents spoke in support of such a resolution, though the topic has never appeared on a city council agenda.

Read more about the meeting, including what was said by residents and the council.

Naperville shooting update

One suspect is still at large following a shooting that happened in south Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

A 22-year-old Naperville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

Find more about the incident, and who else is involved.

Taco Bell proposed on Ogden Avenue

A new Taco Bell restaurant could soon be added to the Ogden Avenue corridor after the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation at a meeting on Wednesday. If the application proceeds, it will be the fourth Taco Bell in Naperville’s city limits.

A proposal is on the table to construct the restaurant on a 0.4-acre parcel located at 1019 E. Ogden Ave., between Charles and Vest avenues. The commissioners’ vote is being forwarded to city council, which has the final say on the application.

Three multi-tenant buildings are currently situated on the Ogden Avenue parcel and will be razed, based on the proposal. Businesses such as Naperville Interiors Upholstery and Naperville Shoes, Luggage and Tailoring have operated at the site.

Lincoln and Madison Junior High summer projects

At its Monday meeting, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved contracts for space and curriculum redesigns at Lincoln and Madison junior high schools to enhance Family and Consumer Science and Project Lead the Way programs.

The board’s vote supported a total $1.71 million bid package for an 11-point list of tasks — including interior demolition work, electrical, and millwork — related to the space overhauls. The work is slated to take place this summer, and funds will be sourced out of the district’s fiscal year 2024 and 2025 operations and maintenance budgets.

District 203 officials previously announced an effort to double down on FACS and PLTW programs through its junior high exploratory programs that are designed to give students a glimpse into career options.

Congressional art competition for high school students

Submissions are still open for some area districts for the Congressional Art Competition, allowing high school students to showcase their artistic ability.

The competition started in 1982 and every U.S. congressional district is awarded a winner. The winning pieces are shown in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one year. The artwork must be in the original medium, and not a scanned reproduction. Paintings, drawings, collages, and prints are a few of the mediums allowed for submission.

Residents inside the 14th District of Illinois must drop off the artwork no later than Friday, April 19, and can schedule the drop off by emailing Underwood.DistrictOffice@mail.house.gov.

For those inside the 11th District of Illinois, artwork is due by April 25 and must be dropped off at Congressman Bill Foster’s office at 2000 W. Galena Blvd, Suite 303, Aurora, IL 60506.

Free Cone Day brings lines of customers at Naperville Ben & Jerry’s

A sweet tradition was celebrated on Tuesday, April 16 at Ben & Jerry’s in downtown Naperville.

Over 4,000 customers attended Free Cone Day, which has been celebrated by the company since 1979.

Take a look at the event, which benefitted the Naperville Area Humane Society.