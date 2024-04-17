One suspect still at large after Naperville shooting incident on Tuesday

More details are emerging about a shooting that took place in south Naperville on Tuesday, in which a 22-year-old Naperville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspects in shooting were known to victim

Authorities now say two suspects who were known to the victim came to his house in the 2500 block of Leach Drive Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after they arrived, there was a struggle, during which the 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, officials said.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Once police arrived, around 1:30 p.m., they found the injured victim, who was then transported to the hospital.

Juvenile charged with one count of aggravated robbery in connection to case

Officers searched the area “for several hours,” according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department, eventually locating and arresting a juvenile in connection with the incident. That juvenile was taken to the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

This morning, they appeared in court, charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Authorities say that person was remanded, set to next appear in court on May 1.

The second alleged offender is still at large. Officials say the search for that suspect is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-548-2955.

NPD thanks community, IPSD 204 for assistance

The Naperville Police Department offered its thanks to both the community and Indian Prairie School District 204 (IPSD 204) for their “assistance and understanding during this investigation.”

The situation prompted a shelter-in-place order for area residents on Tuesday afternoon, as well as lockdowns at several IPSD 204 school buildings.

