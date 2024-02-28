Central student Journalist of the Year | Puppy yoga | Park district spring program guide

Naperville Central student named 2024 Illinois Journalist of the Year

Naperville Central High School senior Jake Pfeiffer has been named the 2024 Illinois Journalist of the Year.

He received the honor from the Illinois Journalism Education Association. The title comes with a $300 scholarship, and the chance to compete with other state winners for the national title, which will be announced in April.

Pfeiffer is the editor-in-chief for Naperville Central’s student newspaper, Central Times. He’s the second student from the school to receive this state title in journalism.

Photo courtesy: Naperville School District 203

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball headed to state semifinals for first time

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball is heading to the 4A state semifinals for the first time in school history following a thrilling 55-53 overtime victory over Alton in the super sectionals.

The Warriors will face Nazareth in the semifinal round on Friday at 2pm at Illinois State University. Waubonsie has also set a new program best for wins in a season with a 32-2 record.

Catch some of the highlights of the game that clinched their ticket to the state semifinals.

Naperville Park District Spring 2024 Program Guide now online

The Naperville Park District’s Spring 2024 Program Guide went online today, with a full rundown of programs, events, and facilities offered by the district.

Included in the spring guide is information about baseball and softball programs, as well as spring break and summer camps. Some new summer camp offerings include a STEAM camp, a variety of coding options, and a core & anime drawing class.

There are also new options for adults, including trips to theater performances, bingo at Meadowbrook Manor, and a class on decluttering your photo life. Also included in the guide is information about garden plot rental and registration.

Full information about registration dates for all the different programs can be found in the online guide on the park district’s website.

Puppy yoga brings pawsitive energy to Naperville’s Just Be Yoga Studio

Downward dog took on a whole new meaning on Saturday at Naperville’s Just Be Yoga Studio at 124 S. Webster St., as the business hosted its first-ever puppy yoga session. A class of 20 got to practice their yoga moves with some playful puppies also taking part, with proceeds going to Chicagoland Dog Rescue.

Take a look at some of the fun had during the class.

Indian Prairie to continue CARES program through 2025

On Monday, the Indian Prairie Board of Education voted to continue the CARES community mental health clinics that have been offered at District 204 schools. CARES has been providing free therapy sessions to students and families within the district.

The board approved an amendment to Endeavor Health’s existing independent contractor agreement for the Community Investment Fund grant. The total contract amount through the end of 2025 totals $638,000.

Naperville Saints Youth Football launches scholarship program

Naperville Saints Youth Football has launched its inaugural scholarship program, offering a $2,500 college tuition scholarship to an area high school senior who is a Naperville Saints/St. Raphael Football alumni.

Applicants must demonstrate excellence both on and off the football field, show positivity, and have a 3.5 GPA at the time of the nomination deadline. They also must have played at least one full season of high school football.

Applications for the scholarship open Wednesday, Feb. 28, with all paperwork due by April 15. Full information about the application process can be found on the Naperville Saints Scholarship webpage.