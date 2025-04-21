Charleston Place approved | Naperville Sweat Lodge proposal | Earth Day highway cleanup

Council approves Charleston Place development near downtown Naperville

Charleston Place, a residential project first announced last month, was recently given the official green light at a Naperville City Council meeting.

Charleston Building and Development plans to construct 30 single-family homes on a 7.3-acre vacant plot of land on Aurora Avenue near Jefferson Estates and All Saints Catholic Academy.

Naperville Sweat Lodge proposal advances, following commission review

The Naperville Sweat Lodge, a proposed hybrid bathhouse and restaurant, has moved one step closer to reality after a favorable recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

It’s being planned for the Springbrook Square development, between 83rd Street and Route 59.

Talking Trump’s tariffs, trade wars with North Central College professor

North Central College economics professor Gwendolyn Tedeschi is sharing her insights over President Trump’s tariffs, the current trade war, and their impact locally.

HSS Naperville-Aurora and SEWA organize Earth Day Highway cleanup

Hindu Swayamesvak Sangh Naperville-Aurora and SEWA recruited over thirty volunteers on Saturday to help clean up the roadside on 75th Street as part of their yearly highway cleanup.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

April 21 – Forest Preserve District – DuPage’s Green Leader presentation at NEST community meeting

April 21 – Jazz Combo Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 22 – Introduction to Drone Flying at 95th Street Library

April 22 – Jigsaw Jam: A Jigsaw Puzzle Race at Treasures Naperville

April 23 – Traffic Safety Webinar by Naperville Police Department

April 23 – North Central College Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 24 – Blooms & Bites: Tulips at Cantigny

April 24 – Scam Prevention Seminar hosted by Senator Laura Ellman

April 24 – Craft by Beer: Birdhouses at Naper Settlement

April 24 – Spring Wildflower Walk with Naperville Park District

April 24 – From Darkness to Light Concert presented by The Naperville Winds

April 24 to 26 – Arbor Day Plant Sale hosted by The Morton Arboretum

April 24 and April 26 – Youth Mental Health First Aid Training by KidsMatter and local school districts 203, 204, 129, and 131

April 24 to April 27 – The Serpent Lady at North Central College’s Madden Theatre

April 25 to May 11– A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by BrightSide Theatre

April 26 – STEMCON at College of DuPage, Physical Education Center

April 26 – Organic Gardening Workshop at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 26 – Wild Wonders at DuPage Children’s Museum

April 26 – Plant Swap at 95th Street Library

April 26 – Ein Deutsches Requiem by Johannes Brahms, presented by Naperville Chorus

April 27 – Spring Concert: Singing More Superpowers: American Composers Explore Humanity’s Highest Qualities presented by NaperVoice

April 28 – Forest Hike at Springbrook Prairie through Forest Preserve District of DuPage County