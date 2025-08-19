Christkindlmarket returning to Aurora | New public comment form | New rides at Last Fling

Christkindlmarket returning to Aurora for fourth year

Christkindlmarket will be setting up shop in Aurora for a fourth year.

Organizers of the German-style market have announced that its Aurora outpost will return to RiverEdge Park, at 360 N. Broadway, this holiday season. Opening day will be Friday, Nov. 21. Vendors and live entertainment will be on hand as always, with special events as well. Admission is free.

The Aurora market will be open Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24. More information and daily hours can be found on the event website.

Image courtesy: Christkindlmarket Aurora BryVisuals Photography

City of Naperville creates new online board and commission comment form

The city of Naperville has created a new online form for community members to submit comments for city board or commission meetings.

The form has a drop-down menu for selecting the board or commission of choice. Users may then either submit a written comment for public record, or indicate their support/opposition on a topic to be noted for public record.

Entries must be made at least 24 hours before the start of a meeting. Submissions will be shared with board/commission members prior to the meeting and posted on the city’s management system. They will not be read aloud during the meeting.

DuPage County contributions to Loaves and Fishes, District 204

The DuPage County Board authorized a $15,000 contribution to Loaves and Fishes and a $20,000 contribution to Indian Prairie School District 204 at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Loaves and Fishes will use the funds toward its Feed the Earth, Feed the Community composting initiative. Indian Prairie will allocate the county contribution toward its mental health-focused after-school program CARES (Community, Advocacy, Resilience, Engagement and Supports).

The contributions were part of a package of grants from the county for the member initiatives program implemented as part of the county’s fiscal year 2025 budget. Each board member has a pool of money to allocate toward specific programs within the county. Board member Sadia Covert made the Loaves and Fishes request, while Saba Haider submitted Indian Prairie’s application.

New rides at this year’s Last Fling

There’s new fun coming to this year’s Last Fling. The Naperville Jaycees announced they’re partnering with Windy City Amusements, which says it will be bringing some “fresh rides and attractions” to the annual event…and more of them. Those include the Sky Rider, a giant swing taking riders 80 feet into the air, and the Zipper, a classic ride that flips and spins riders.

Returning after a several-year absence will be the Giant Century Wheel, a 65-foot-tall Ferris Wheel. Other offerings will include the Carousel and Wacky Shack, and for young kids, Pirate Island, a fun house featuring multiple levels in a jungle gym style.

Some favorites will remain, including family-friendly roller coaster, the Orient Express, Motorcycles, and a miniature free-fall tower for kids. The Last Fling runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 in downtown Naperville.

Raised planting beds at community garden plots

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday, Aug. 14, awarded a $42,761.80 contract for the installation of 25 raised planting beds at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots site at 811 S. West St. The firm ShelterWorks Ltd. will oversee the work.

ShelterWorks will create the raised planting beds with porous concrete, which park district officials prefer because it reduces maintenance and increases the beds’ lifespan.