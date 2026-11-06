Citywide security camera upgrade | Quilts of Valor | 50 years of WDSRA

Naperville City Council approves revised contract for citywide camera access

The Naperville City Council on Wednesday gave its consent to an $8.5 million 3-year agreement with the firm SDI Presence LLC to upgrade the citywide camera access system.

The council’s vote is a reversal from one taken in September, as concerns of overall cost and public sentiment around privacy and surveillance were shared.

Read more about the planned upgrade and the public comments that have been shared about the proposal.

Cost reductions considered for Naperville Riverwalk South Extension, Hillside Gateway

The Riverwalk Planning, Design, and Construction Committee discussed possible design changes to lower construction costs for the South Extension and Hillside Gateway projects in the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan, slated to begin construction at the end of this year.

The committee unanimously approved a motion at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, to give the city of Naperville two bid plans for construction. The Riverwalk Commission will consider that motion at its next meeting and make the final decision of what to send on to city council for consideration.

Learn more about the two different options being discussed.

Naperville 203 officials reviewing summer school program

Cold weather might be setting in, but Naperville School District 203 officials have warm weathered thoughts in mind as they review next year’s summer school program.

Naperville 203 officials on Monday provided the board of education with a report that looked back, and ahead, at summer school.

Read more about the report, how this past summer’s program fared, and what is planned in 2027.

Rotary club awards six Naperville-area veterans with Quilts of Valor

Six local veterans were wrapped in special Quilts of Valor Thursday afternoon during the Rotary Club of Naperville’s Rotary Salutes Veterans luncheon.

Take a look at some of the ceremony and learn who was honored.

WDSRA looks back on 50 years of impact in DuPage

Five decades after its start, the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association continues to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities throughout DuPage County.

The group supports residents in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn, Naperville, Roselle, Warrenville, West Chicago, Wheaton and Winfield.

Find out more about this group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Naperville native’s filmmaking debut shines on silver screen

Naperville native Mary Jane Deer is telling stories on the big screen. Her film “Line Cooks,” shot in Naperville, debuted at the Naples International Film Festival on Oct. 23, in one of two sold-out showings.

She collaborated on the project with her mom, who served as executive producer.

Hear from both of them about what the experience was like.

Neuqua freshman Aryan Gautam earns bronze at World Karate Championships

Naperville native and Neuqua Valley freshman Aryan Gautam recently competed at the World Karate Championships in Chiclana, Cádiz, Spain, taking home a bronze medal.

Learn more about his impressive finish in the competition.