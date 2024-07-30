Community Book Read | City swim meet | Veggie Fest

Embracing Community Book Read kick-off event on Wednesday

The city of Naperville and the Naperville Public Library will host the Embracing Community Book Read this summer and fall. Participants will read “Community: The Structure of Belonging” by Peter Block, which explores the importance of relationships, citizenship, and transformative possibilities in a true community.

The book read kicks off on Wednesday, July 31, with a discussion with the book’s author.

Find out more about the book read and the community-led discussions planned around it.

56th annual Naperville city swim meet

The Naperville Swim Conference hosted the 56th annual city swim meet at Neuqua Valley High School over the weekend.

The exciting two-day event once again showcased the tremendous talent the 20 Naperville area swim clubs have to offer.

Watch parts of the meet, and hear from some of the swimmers.

The Good Feet Store opens in Naperville

The Good Feet Store, a retail chain that specializes in custom-fitted arch supports and orthotics opened its first Chicagoland store in Naperville on Saturday, July 21.

Products at The Good Feet Store are designed to relieve foot pain, improve posture, and enhance overall comfort. The store aims to provide foot-related solutions to issues like plantar fasciitis, bunions, and general foot discomfort.

The company has 250 locations worldwide, and hopes to add 40 more stores throughout the next year in the Chicagoland area.

Changes ahead at two park district basketball courts

The Naperville Park District is in the preliminary stages of improving and overhauling a pair of basketball courts. Officials are moving forward on plans to renovate the existing courts at Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave., and Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Road.

At Thursday, July 25th’s park board meeting, district officials indicated they will be presenting contracts for the projects next month. Work will entail laying new asphalt on the courts, updating some of the site furnishings, and restoring landscaping. The projects are expected to wrap this fall.

14th Annual Veggie Fest comes to Lisle Aug. 10 and 11

Veggie Fest will celebrate its 14th anniversary on August 10 and 11 at Danada South Park, Navistar Cir, Lisle. The family-friendly festival bills itself as one of North America’s largest wellness and vegetarian food events.

Attendees can enjoy international cuisine, live music, and food demos. The event will also feature speakers on healthy living, yoga and meditation tents, and a children’s activity tent.

The fest showcases a variety of Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, and Mexican cuisine. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.