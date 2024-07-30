Naperville Swim Conference hosts 56th annual city swim meet

The Naperville Swim Conference hosted its 56th annual swim meet at Neuqua Valley High School. The historic two-day event wraps up the 2024 club season with twenty teams from across the city competing with kids aged 15-18 swimming on Friday night and the 8-14 age groups wrapping up the meet on Saturday.

“I think we had a successful meet with lots of good times and I think the swimmers all had fun because that’s what this conference is all about,” said Naperville Swim Conference co-chair Kelly Ryan-Kelly.

With the season-ending Naperville city meet taking place during the Summer Olympics, it’s a reminder of the incredible swimming talent that Naperville has produced. IHSA state champions, collegiate All-Americans, and gold medalists like former White Eagle swim club member Kevin Cordes have all participated in this beloved tradition.

“The kids love it so it’s heartwarming for us to be able to get everyone together. It’s like our Naperville Olympics so I love seeing it and it’s great,” said Naperville Swim Conference Co-Chair Kelly Russo.

Familiar faces dominating in the pool

Many familiar faces dove in for fast times and new personal bests, including Sam Lohman from the Tall Grass Lighting. Lohman was a member of the Waubonsie Valley boys swimming team that finished third at state last season and put on a dominating performance at this year’s city meet. Lohman won the 50-yard free, 100-yard IM, 100-yard backstroke, and 200-yard freestyle relay. This is a meet that always excites Lohman, who loves competing with his club team and against former Warriors teammates.

“The swim meet has been called the Naperville Olympics, so it’s exciting to swim against my best friends ever since I was four years old. It’s been fun, and then throwing down some fast times at the very end of the summer is always great,” said Tall Grass Swimmer Sam Lohman.

Kailin McConkey from Tall Grass and Sam Lendzion from Huntington Estates were other swimmers involved. Lendzion, a recent grad from Naperville Central, swam in the 50-free and 50-fly. McConkey who will enter her junior campaign at Neuqua Valley, jumped in for the girls’ 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard breaststroke, and 200-yard freestyle relay. Regardless of their times, Lendzion was thrilled to get to partake in one last swim with his home club, while McConkey uses this time in her own pool to help prepare for another season with the Wildcats.

“It feels full circle because I started swimming in this same pool for the Otters probably back when I was 7 or 8. Now coming back, going into my junior year, and still again swimming in the same pool in the same setting it just really means a lot,” said Tall Grass swimmer Kailin McCinney.

“It’s amazing and I love it every time I come back. I started when I was six, competing in classic swim meets, and then moved to the city swim meets when I was seven. I participated in these meets ever since I was a young kid, so it’s been amazing,” said Huntington Estates swimmer Sam Lendzion.

Day two started with the Breckenridge Breakers leading the five-time defending city champion Tall Grass Lighting in the overall team standings. However, Tall Grass came out victorious in girls’ 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard IM, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke, and 200-yard freestyle relay. Mirabelle LaCoursiere from Tall Grass was victorious in four of her races. Day two also saw swimmers from the night before strap up in their eye-catching team uniforms to help coach and cheer on the future high school swimmers. Lohman was one of those coaches and is excited to see what these swimmers will bring for years.

“It helps prepare the next generation of swimmers for their swimming careers. I love to hand out the advice that I’ve gotten from the generation that came before me, like Aayush (Deshpande) and Jared Simpson. They were my coaches so it’s special to be in that position now for the little ones,” said Lohman.

Tall Grass wins another city meet with Saybrook, Breckenridge and Brookdale looking strong

At the end of the day, Tall Grass once again won its sixth consecutive city swim meet ahead of the Saybrook Sharks and Breckenridge Breakers. The Brookdale Buccaneers had the top score in the girls races, with Saybrook once again in second and Tall Grass in third. With another fun season in the books, it’s clear that the future remains bright for the next generation of top-tier swimmers from the Naperville area.

“It’s got a great future ahead of it. I think it’s going to stay just as competitive, if not even more competitive, throughout the years. I can’t wait to come back and visit when my time is up here and in the next couple of years and see how things are done,” said Lohman.

Full results of the meet can be found on the Naperville Swim Conference City Meet page.