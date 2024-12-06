Council candidate stays on ballot | Inaugural Naper Settlement tree lighting | Tuba Christmas

Naperville City Council candidate to remain on April ballot

Naperville City Council candidate Nag Jaiswal will remain on the ballot for the city’s upcoming consolidated general election in April 2025.

The decision came in a 3-0 vote from the Municipal Officers Electoral Board at a hearing on Thursday.

Find out what the objections to Jaiswal’s petition were and how the board came to its decision.

Naper Settlement hosts inaugural tree lighting ceremony

On Wednesday, Naper Settlement gathered the community for its inaugural tree lighting ceremony, illuminating the giant evergreen that greets guests by the Birck Family Innovation Gateway.

Eight of the museum’s buildings were also decked out with lights as part of the display. The event brought some family fun, with blacksmith demonstrations, a station to write letters to Santa, and a visit from Santa himself.

View the moment the tree lit up for this special holiday happening.

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital earns Magnet redesignation

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville, along with four other hospitals under the Endeavor Health umbrella, has earned Magnet redesignation – the highest honor in the nation for nursing excellence.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center gives the accreditation, noting a commitment to quality patient care along with outstanding nursing practice and strong patient outcomes. This is Endeavor Health Edward Hospital’s fifth consecutive Magnet designation.

North Central football player and a Neuqua alum both semifinalists for Gagliardi Trophy

North Central College senior quarterback Luke Lehnen and former Neuqua Valley High School wide receiver Brandt Stare from UW-Platteville are two of the 18 Gagliardi Trophy semifinalists.

The award is given annually to the top player in Division III Football. Lehnen is nominated for a second straight season after winning the Gagliardi in 2023.

Find out more about the accomplishments of both.

How District 204 is adjusting to more students speaking Russian, Ukrainian

An influx of foreign-born students speaking Russian and Ukrainian is a significant factor behind a new trend in Indian Prairie School District 204.

The district is seeing more and more students in need of support to learn the English language, administrators say. The number of English Learners, as educators call these students, rose by 241 from last school year, and now sits at 4,204.

Read more about how IPSD 204 is working to better meet the needs of these students.

Tuba Christmas coming to downtown Naperville on Saturday

Tuba Christmas is coming to Naperville on Saturday, December 7.

More than 80 tuba and euphonium players will come together on the south lawn of U.S. Bank at 136 S. Washington St. at 10 a.m. to spread some holiday cheer with an extra bit of oompah. The free outdoor concert is open to all and will run until 10:45 a.m. This is the 46th installment of the annual event.

The group will do a second performance that same day at noon at Fox Valley Mall, in the Round 1 event area on the east side of the mall on the lower floor, near entrance No. 2.

Santa’s Sleigh Tour continuing its trek through Naperville neighborhoods

Santa’s Sleigh Tour is now halfway through its 12 days of scheduled visits through more than 80 Naperville neighborhoods. This annual drive-around-town by Santa started on November 30 and runs through December 11.

NCTV17 recently caught up with the famous man in red during one of his nightly rides to learn more about his nightly trips, and the tracker that keeps the public up to date on where he’s at on his route.