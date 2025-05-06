Council inauguration | Paddleboat Quarry opening | Future Educators Signing Day

New Naperville City Council members sworn in at inauguration event

Both new and returning Naperville City Council members were sworn in on Sunday during an inauguration event held at City Hall.

Community members gathered to see Benny White, Mary Gibson, Ian Holzhauer, and Ashfaq Syed take their seats on the dais.

Take a look at some of the event’s highlights.

New District 203 board members sworn in, officers selected

Two new and two returning Naperville School District 203 Board of Education members took their oaths of office on Monday, May 5.

Sworn in were newly elected board members Holly Blastic and Marc Willensky, and incumbent board members Charles Cush and Amanda McMillen.

Hear what they had to say about being chosen for their seats on the board.

Returning IPSD 204 board members reinstated Monday

Four returning Indian Prairie School District 204 board members were reinstated on Monday, May 5, after retaining their seats in the April consolidated election.

Laurie Donahue, Allison Fosdick, Susan Taylor-Demming, and Supna Jain were welcomed back to the board during last night’s board meeting, reading their oaths of office after its conclusion.

Officers for the board were also appointed, with Donahue selected to continue as president, Jain chosen as vice president, and Fosdick as secretary.

Paddleboat Quarry opens for summer season this Saturday

This Saturday marks the opening day of the Paddleboat Quarry’s summer season.

Located in downtown Naperville at 441 Aurora Ave., the quarry offers paddleboat, paddleboard, and kayak rentals, in either 20-minute or 40-minute increments. Rentals will be open on just weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to start, but will shift to daily hours once Memorial Day hits.

Memorial Day weekend also will mark the opening of Centennial Beach and the Naperville Park District’s two splash pads, located at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road, and the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive.

Naperville students sign their commitment as future educators

A group of future educators from Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools publicly demonstrated their commitment to the education industry Thursday morning.

In what’s become an annual tradition, 30 seniors participated in Future Educators Signing Day at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Get a glimpse at some of the students committing to a career path in education.