Council keeps Sister Cities Commission | NCC women’s soccer All-Americans | Chat with the Chief

City council votes to keep Sister Cities Commission, with modifications

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Naperville City Council voted to retain the Sister Cities Commission but added some provisions for the group. Read about the three new standards for the commission.

2 Naperville-area nonprofits unite to provide cars to those in need

Two Naperville-area nonprofits are combining forces to help provide cars for those who are in need of reliable transportation. Learn more about the new collaboration between Loaves & Fishes Community Services and DuPagePads.

North Central women’s soccer receives two All-American selections

The historic season for North Central College women’s soccer continued after the program earned two All-American selections for the first time.

Senior forward Elle Sutter, the program’s all-time leading scorer, was named a 1st team All-American, becoming the first 1st team selection in team history.

Following a CCIW championship season, senior forward Sarah Andrey was named a 2nd team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

Automated Ogden Avenue car wash facility advances

An automated car wash facility proposed for portions of a currently vacant frontage parcel along West Ogden Avenue gained momentum Wednesday after the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission cast a favorable vote.

Petitioner Daniel Wolf plans to develop an express car wash facility, The Flow, on portions of a 4.2-acre parcel at 1492 W. Ogden Ave. The plans in motion entail subdividing the existing parcel in two, with The Flow occupying one half, at approximately 2 acres. Further development details on the other half of the parcel will come at a later date.

City staffers supported Wolf’s plans for The Flow, noting it would be compatible with automotive dealerships nearby. The commissioners’ recommendation advances to the city council for a final vote.

Chat with the Chief on Dec. 14

The Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief series returns on Thursday, Dec. 14. The informal meet-and-greet will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nature’s Best Cafe, 1904 Brookdale Rd., Suite 104.

At the event, attendees can have informal conversations with Police Chief Jason Arres and other police staff in a relaxed environment. Chat with the Chief is hosted a few times each year throughout Naperville.

For more information on the event, visit the Naperville Police Department’s website.