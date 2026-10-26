Court upholds DuPage accounting rules | City building permit improvements | CAPS Awards

Appeals court upholds DuPage County accounting rules for clerk

A ruling by the Third District Appellate Court on Thursday upheld a previous decision allowing DuPage County to establish a system of accounting for elected officials that must be followed.

The unanimous ruling follows an appeal from DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek made in September over previous rulings on billing and bidding procedures. Kaczmarek said in a statement that she plans to appeal this ruling too.

Read more about the ruling.

City of Naperville plans improvements to building permit process

The city of Naperville is taking steps to improve reviewing and approving active building permit applications in response to customer feedback.

This particular issue came about during focus groups throughout the summer and fall, in which the city heard about frustrations with the online portal and permit application timelines.

See how city staff is addressing these concerns.

Metea educator honored by Illinois Art Education Association

The Illinois Art Education Association recently honored Metea Valley art teacher Karen Popovich with the President’s Choice Award for excellence in education and dedicated service to the organization.

Popovich has been teaching in Indian Prairie School District 204 since 1997, when she started at Springbrook Elementary. She later worked at Hill Middle School until she joined the staff at Metea when it opened in 2009.

Popovich has coordinated the district’s Fine Arts Festival since 1999 — as the school board said “her favorite part of education is helping students show their work in the community.” She teaches several art classes and sponsors Metea’s National Art Honor Society.

Naperville fire personnel celebrated for service at CAPS awards

Naperville Fire Department personnel were honored Thursday night at the annual Citizens Appreciate Public Safety Awards, held at Meson Sabika.

See who won each award, including the highest honor of the night, the George Winckler Award.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.