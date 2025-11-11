Crisp & Green opens | NNHS’ new turf field | Treats for Troops

Crisp and Green opens at Block 59

A new restaurant is opening today at Naperville’s Block 59, joining the growing food and entertainment district.

Crisp & Green, located at 448 S. Illinois Rte 59, Ste 108, offers healthy meals made with whole foods, with all menu items made from scratch, according to the company’s website. Their selections include a variety of signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and smoothies.

As part of today’s grand opening celebration, customers can enjoy a free entree of their choice from 10:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

Naperville North unveils state-of-the-art turf field

Naperville North High School unveiled a new turf field on Wednesday, just south of the main campus, behind Harshbarger-Welzel Stadium.

It has two football fields’ worth of space to be used not just by Naperville North, but also by the Naperville Park District, which partnered on the project.

Take a look at the new field.

Waubonsie teacher honored by University of Chicago

Waubonsie Valley High School math teacher and department liaison AJ Ruopoli has been named among the recipients of the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award this year.

The award goes to select teachers nominated by students in the university’s class of 2029 for positively influencing their lives and encouraging them on a path to success.

School board members congratulated Ruopoli during their meeting last week, saying he “stood out among a field of incredible, capable and inspiring educators.”

Operation Support Our Troops seeking candy donations for deployed military

If you still have Halloween candy at your home that you’d like to clear out, Operation Support Our Troops–America is accepting those sweet donations for its Treats for Troops Program.

The organization will be sending donated candy in holiday stockings to deployed military members serving overseas. Those donating are asked to separate the chocolate from the non-chocolate sweets.

Halloween candy can be dropped off at the OSOT–America building at 1989 University Lane, Ste A, Lisle, or at Mail Works in Naperville, located at 1807 S. Washington St., Ste 110. The deadline to donate is Nov. 21.

Naperville area runners take on cross country state meets

The IHSA boys and girls state cross country meets were held on Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria. The Neuqua Valley boys had two All-State performances from Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek, who both finished in the top 25. Plainfield North took home the 3A boys state title.

In the girls’ race, Keira Jenke from Benet Academy finished 25th to earn All-State honors. Kaylee Russell from Metea Valley finished in the top 40. Barrington finished in first place for the 3A girls.