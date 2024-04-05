Crypto scam averted | Car storage at Iron Gate | Sensory Friendly Storytime

Naperville business clerk helps elderly woman avoid $10K cryptocurrency scam

An employee at a Naperville business helped save an elderly woman from falling victim to a $10,000 cryptocurrency scam.

A scammer told the woman she received a much larger refund than she should have by accident for anti-virus software and needed to reimburse the company by converting cash into Bitcoin.

Read more about the incident last week, and the work the Naperville Police Department has done to educate local businesses with cryptocurrency ATMs about scams.

Car storage facility at Iron Gate Motor Plaza

A petitioner’s proposed construction of self-storage and garage facilities within the Iron Gate Motor Condos development received preliminary approval at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Owners of the property, located at 2212 Ferry Road, are planning the storage units for traditional cars, as well as RVs, boats, and other larger vehicles. The project, a subsequent phase within Iron Gate, was initially intended for residential use, but the petitioner indicated material costs and economic conditions prompted a pivot.

The Naperville City Council will soon cast a decision-making vote on this proposal.

Benet Academy names Sheri Costello new principal

Benet Academy in Lisle has announced Sheri Costello as its new principal. She has more than 30 years of experience in the world of education, both as a teacher and administrator.

Learn more about Costello, who will assume her role as the seventh principal in Benet’s history on July 1, 2024.

Naperville’s 95th Street Library offers sensory-friendly alternative to Family Storytime

A new inclusive program at Naperville’s 95th Street Library is bringing more children on storytime adventures.

Sensory Friendly Storytime is a 30-minute program for kids who experience sensory needs or have some processing disorders. This version has dimmer lights, quieter sounds, less movement, and a smaller group than the library’s Family Storytime offering.

Find out more about the program and when it takes place.

KidsMatter accepting applications for Teen Philanthropy Initiative through May 3

KidsMatter is accepting applications from high school sophomores for its 2024-26 Teen Philanthropy Initiative.

The two-year program gives 30 high school juniors the chance to learn more about philanthropy and fundraising. Part of the program involves reviewing requests from local organizations and deciding how to spread out $10,000 among them. Students can also earn college credit from North Central College along the way.

Applications are available on the KidsMatter website and must be submitted by Friday, May 3.

Nature Foundation of Will County online plant sale starts April 6

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale starts on Saturday, April 6 at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The online sale features over 60 plant variations, with a focus on pollinators. Trees and shrubs are only available through online purchase, but other offerings will be included at the in-person sale on May 18 and 19 at Isle a la Cache Preserve in Romeoville. The Nature Foundation is also partnering with The Conservation Foundation and Upcycle to offer rain barrels for purchase online to be picked up at the in-person sale, along with online plant purchases.

Proceeds from the sale will help the Nature Foundation support the mission of the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend kicks off with partly cloudy skies and a high of 43 on Friday. Temperatures will warm up on Saturday, with a high of 52 accompanied by sunny skies.

It will be a rainy Sunday, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 47 is predicted, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.