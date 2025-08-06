D203 rally | National Night Out | Days of Glory Soccer Tournament

Naperville teachers, community members rally for fair contracts ahead of school year

Hundreds of Naperville teachers, community members, and families rallied at Naperville Central High School on Monday evening, calling for the Naperville 203 Board of Education to reach a fair contract agreement with the Naperville Unit Education Association.

The rally comes less than two weeks before the district’s scheduled first day of school on Aug. 14.

Learn more about the event and contract negotiations.

Naperville neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out

More than 30 neighborhoods across Naperville took part in the city’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, including the Brookdale neighborhood, where police chief Jason Arres and Mayor Scott Wehrli kicked off their night.

This year’s event was a two-day affair, with festivities kicking off on Monday night at the Fry YMCA before the official city-wide celebration the next day.

Hear more about the city’s 29th annual National Night Out from city officials.

Nancy Young Elementary namesake passes away

Educator Nancy Young, for whom Indian Prairie School District 204’s Nancy Young Elementary School in Aurora is named, passed away July 15.

Superintendent Adrian Talley said Young joined District 204 in 1975 as a media specialist at Waubonsie Valley Junior and Senior High. She then became learning center director at Hill Middle School in 1981 and opened the Library Media Center at Gregory Middle School in 1987.

“She made an impact with how media centers were seen and used,” Talley said. “We send our condolences to her family, and may they know what an impact Nancy had on our school system.”

High-speed internet arrives at Naperville’s Block 59

Businesses moving into the Block 59 redevelopment at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue now have access to advanced technology and internet services, thanks to a newly completed Comcast Business project.

The expansion brings high-speed internet with speeds up to 100 gigabits per second to the 16.5-acre site, which is being transformed into a hub for dining, retail, and entertainment.

Read more about the addition to Block 59.

Half Century Club keeps the game alive at the 15th annual Days of Glory Soccer Tournament

The 15th annual Days of Glory Soccer Tournament was held from August 2-3 and brought together athletes over the age of 50 at the Wheatland Athletic Association in Aurora.

The event is hosted by the Half Century Club and features three champions across three divisions: ages 50-59, 60-64, and 65 and up.

Find out more about the yearly tournament.