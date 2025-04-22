D203 school day recommendations tabled | DOGE cuts hit DCM | Kendra Scott Riverwalk give back event

District 203 board tables new administrative recommendations on future school day structure

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Monday opted to table the latest administrative recommendations on the school day structure in future years.

Administrators first presented a proposed change to the school day structure in January, but widespread concerns from teachers, parents, and students have been raised since the initial proposal.

DOGE cuts hit Naperville’s DuPage Children’s Museum

Federal cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency have hit home here in Naperville at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

An expected $84,000 grant to the museum from the Institute for Museum and Library Services has been terminated.

Tower Court Residences plan moves forward

Tower Court Residences, a housing development geared toward seniors and people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, is moving forward after a recent pivotal vote from the city council.

The city of Naperville is selling a 4.68-acre parcel of land near the southeast corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street.

Kendra Scott Earth Day give back event today to benefit Riverwalk

Today is Earth Day, and in honor of that, one downtown Naperville store is hosting a give back event to benefit the Naperville Riverwalk.

Kendra Scott, located at 55 S. Main St., will donate 20% of all sales today to The Naperville Riverwalk Foundation. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those shopping online can also take part by using the code GIVEBACK-JGBTD.

Registration underway for No Mow ‘Til Mother’s Day

Registration is now open for the No Mow ‘Til Mother’s Day campaign.

The city of Naperville is allowing residents to give a boost to pollinators by choosing to delay mowing their lawn and refrain from applying pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers until after Mother’s Day. Doing so helps out bees, moths, and various butterflies like the Monarch, by promoting their habitats.

Those interested can register online through the city’s website. They can then download a sign from the city to display noting they are taking part in the campaign, keeping them free of any regulations about weeds or grass height through May 17. The extra cushion of time past Mother’s Day, which is May 11, allows residents time to mow before rules kick back in.