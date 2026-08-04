D203 superintendent contract extended | Life Time coming | Orange Crush Lacrosse

D203 board votes to extend Superintendent Dan Bridges’ contract

The Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board voted 5-2 to extend the contract for Superintendent Dan Bridges at its meeting Monday night.

With the vote, Bridges’ contract will extend through 2031. Watch for the full story to come on NCTV17.org.

New Naperville Life Time planned for early 2027

A new Life Time is coming to Naperville at the corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street.

The luxury athletic club is expected to open in early 2027 at 4111 Tower Court.

See what will be included at the new Naperville location.

Naperville student selected for worldwide Four Star Leadership Program

Naperville resident Anoushka Sandeep was one of 75 students worldwide who were selected to take part in the Four Star Leadership Program with General Tommy Franks.

The program was held July 18 to 24 in Edmond, Oklahoma, at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Four Star Leadership is a free summer program that teaches leadership skills through curriculum, speech and writing competitions, and opportunities to interact with respected leaders. During the program, students compete for over $40,000 in college scholarships.

Council approves Sgt. Robert L. Miller Commemorative Way

The Naperville City Council recently approved a family’s request to designate a portion of Douglas Avenue as Sgt. Robert L. Miller Commemorative Way. Family members requested the street naming because of the contributions of the 100-year-old resident and World War II veteran.

The commemorative street naming will run along Douglas Avenue, between Webster and Washington streets. The area was requested because of Sgt. Miller’s role as a science teacher at Washington Junior High School. He’d later go on to teach at Madison Junior High.

His son John spoke at the meeting, noting that his dad has been a Naperville resident for 70 years.

Naperville Orange Crush Lacrosse assists kids year-round

At the Naperville Lacrosse Arena, kids are “crushing it” on the floor as they perfect their lacrosse skills thanks to Naperville Orange Crush.

The group aims to spark a love for the game in kids ages six to 14.

Hear more about how the organization began and how it’s grown.