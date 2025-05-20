D203 transgender athlete controversy | Large gatherings result in arrests | Gordon Ramsay visits 

Community debates transgender athlete’s participation in track meet at Naperville 203 meeting

The debate over transgender athletes participating on a team separate from their biological gender was on full display at Naperville School District 203’s board of education meeting Monday

The comments came on the heels of a transgender Jefferson Junior High School student’s win at a Naper Prairie Conference track meet May 14 and a subsequent complaint from the organization Awake Illinois.

Read more about the speakers’ comments on both sides of the argument.

Image courtesy: Naperville School District 203

2 large gatherings in Naperville last weekend result in arrests, multiple citations

The Naperville Police Department responded to two different large gatherings in the city this past weekend, which resulted in two arrests and a number of citations.

One involved a group of up to 200 teens and young people.

Learn more about the incidents and the proactive measures police are taking to prevent disruptive behavior.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay stops by his Naperville restaurant

Diners at Ramsay’s Kitchen Monday night got an unexpected treat with their dinner…a visit from the restaurant’s celebrity chef owner.

As reported by Naperville magazine, Gordon Ramsay made a stop at the restaurant at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., with photos capturing him chatting with guests and taking pictures.

Ramsay’s Kitchen opened in Naperville on May 30, 2023. It’s one of six locations of the restaurant in the country.

District 203 celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

Students from Naperville School District 203 marked the end of their high school careers as they graduated on Sunday, May 18.

Commencement was held at the Naperville Central and Naperville North High School stadiums, with families, faculty, and staff watching students walk across the stage for one last time.

Take a look at some highlights from the ceremonies.

Neuqua Valley girls badminton wins state

Neuqua Valley girls badminton won the 2025 state championship on Saturday. It’s the third state title for the Wildcat program and first since 2016.

Freshman Ishi Reddy won the singles championship over senior teammate Hannah George in three sets. Kanyanat Vajworarat and Luna Han finished as the state runners-up in doubles.

All five Naperville area schools finished in the top 15 in the team standings.