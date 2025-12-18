Data center concerns | Proposed Riverwalk art installations | NCTV17’s Liz Spencer honored

Residents sound off at Naperville City Council meeting on proposed data center

More than a dozen residents spoke out against a proposed data center at the former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, site near the I-88 corridor at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The council could begin its review of the data center proposal next month.

ArtForum pitches two art installation ideas for Naperville Riverwalk

Naperville’s new public art collaborative has two ideas for displays that could come to the Riverwalk next year.

ArtForum is seeking permission from the Naperville Park District, Naperville Riverwalk Commission, and City of Naperville to move forward with the temporary installation of a contemplative wind phone and glowing Light Anemones.

IPSD 204 keeps bond levy flat, though operating levy increases

Indian Prairie School District 204 is honoring the promise it made to voters to keep the bond and interest levy flat, in light of the passing of last year’s referendum.

However, the district’s operating levy increased a total of 4.1% from last year,

NCTV17’s Liz Spencer receives proclamation, commemorative street name

Liz Spencer, longtime executive director of Naperville Community Television, was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting for her 23 years of service with the station. Spencer is stepping down from the role this month. Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation in her honor and formalized a commemorative street naming request.

Wehrli’s proclamation encapsulates Spencer’s accomplishments in her more than two-decade run with NCTV17. Among them: overseeing production of such Naperville-centric series as “Naperville News 17,” “Naperville Sports Weekly,” and “Meet the Candidates.” She was also recognized in the proclamation for the partnerships she forged with various community groups, among other milestones.

As a permanent tribute, Ambassador Drive within Naperville is being designated as “Liz Spencer Commemorative Parkway.”

Claire Jansen smashes records for Pitt women’s swimming and diving

Claire Jansen is putting the finishing touches on a record-breaking career with Pitt swimming and diving, but the former Naperville North star almost missed out on the chance to make a splash at the next level.

