Data center denied | Naperville North addition | Coach Connect

Naperville City Council votes down data center proposal

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday voted down a proposed data center at the site of the former Nokia property along the I-88 corridor after a lengthy public hearing and debate.

A majority of the council indicated they were not convinced all of the necessary conditions were met to grant a permit for the project.

District 203 approves contracts for Naperville North addition

The Naperville School District 203 board recently authorized contracts for three facilities projects at district schools, including an addition at Naperville North High School.

The projects, which were approved at a total cost of $17.7 million, are part of the district’s yearly capital spending.

Naperville partners with IMUA to award four $1,000 scholarships

The city of Naperville is partnering with the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association to award four $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose families reside in an IMUA municipality.

To be considered, students must complete the scholarship application and submit a 500-word essay, along with their transcripts.

The deadline to apply is March 13, and winners are expected to be announced in April.

Students, families unite for MLK Day of Service at Waubonsie

More than 100 students and community members filled the Waubonsie Valley High School cafeteria Monday afternoon to take part in the sixth annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Organized by Parents Advocating for the Greater Enrichment of Students, the event featured several activities for attendees to participate in, supporting local groups and organizations.

Naperville North athletes lift up young players through Coach Connect

Over the past year, several Naperville North varsity team members started a new venture called Coach Connect, hoping to help aspiring young athletes reach their potential.

