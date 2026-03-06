Daylight saving time | Storm possibility | Huskie history on runway

Spring forward with daylight saving time this Sunday

Get ready to spring forward as daylight saving time takes effect this Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. Clocks will jump forward an hour, meaning longer days out in the sun.

State fire officials remind residents that the clock shift is a good time to test and inspect your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Block 59, Westridge Court murals meant to ‘create a sense of place’

Artistic murals depicting Naperville’s character will soon join the roster of restaurants, retailers, and service establishments within the new Block 59 development and the adjacent Westridge Court property.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, March 4, approved Brixmor Property Group’s appeal to waive technicalities within the Naperville Building Design Guidelines and permit the murals.

Strong to severe storms possible, with unseasonably warm temps

The Naperville area could see some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say there’s a chance for isolated or scattered storms to move in, with gusty winds of up to 30 mph possible. More showers and storms are expected between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday will also see near-record warmth with a high of 69 degrees. That warmth will carry into Saturday and Sunday as well, with highs of 63 and 62, respectively, though nights will get chilly with a Saturday night low of 35 predicted.

KidsMatter honors IPSD 204 superintendent with kindness award

KidsMatter and the Collaborative Youth Team of Illinois honored Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley with its Make Kindness Count Award earlier this week, part of its annual campaign of the same name, which kicked off last month.

The award recognizes individuals nominated by the community for their random acts of kindness. Nominees will be recognized throughout the month.

Those interested in entering a nomination can still do so on the KidsMatter website.

Naperville North seniors honor Huskie history on runway

Naperville North seniors paid tribute to athletes of years past during a special 25th-anniversary edition of the Senior Huskie Fashion Show.

For this year’s finale, seniors took to the runway sporting letterman jackets and nylon varsity jackets worn by Huskie alumni.

Check out some of the vintage looks and hear how students felt about wearing a piece of Huskie history.

Naperville golf courses to open this weekend

Naperville’s Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses are slowly opening back up for the 2026 season this weekend as winter nears its end.

Naperbrook Golf Course will fully reopen today, but is “Walking Only” play for the time being. At Springbrook Golf Course, the driving range will be open daily from 9:00 am to dusk, starting Saturday, March 7.