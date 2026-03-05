Block 59, Westridge Court murals meant to ‘create a sense of place’ 

Artistic murals depicting Naperville’s character will soon join the roster of restaurants, retailers, and service establishments within the new Block 59 development and the adjacent Westridge Court property.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, March 4, approved Brixmor Property Group’s appeal to waive technicalities within the Naperville Building Design Guidelines and permit the murals. Brixmor owns Block 59 and Westridge Court.

Details behind the mural project and its intent

Brixmor representative Rich Dippolito went before commissioners at the recent meeting and outlined the plans and intent for the murals, which will be painted directly onto the brick facades.

Plans call for painting one mural on the south façade of the Five Below building within Westridge Court; the other will be painted on the east side of an existing multi-tenant building within Block 59 that includes the tenants Velvet Taco, Cava, and Crisp & Green.

As Block 59 continues its build-out, Dippolito said the murals became a natural addition to the overarching mission of the development.

“When we first started thinking about this project, we really wanted to create a sense of place and create an additional area for members of Naperville to go and to gather,” Dippolito said. “We thought about a lot of things and put a lot of emphasis on design. We thought a lot about the placement of buildings and spent a lot of time site planning.”

Two Chicago-area artists are being commissioned to complete the murals, Dippolito indicated, and renderings have been submitted. Both creations, he added, are based on the artists’ observations of Naperville and its characteristics.

Plans call for having a colorful floral display at the Block 59 site. The imagery adjacent to the Five Below space will include features of Naperville itself, as well as Block 59. The DuPage River, Riverwalk, covered bridge, and Moser Tower are among the features being incorporated into the design.

“We thought a lot about architectural design,” Dippolito said. “How do the buildings look? How do they look together?”

An update on what’s new at Block 59, Westridge Court

In addition to the mural discussion, Dippolito shared details on some of the forthcoming plans for Block 59 and Westridge Court.

The build-out of Block 59, Dippolito said, is now at about 80% completion. Two additional buildings are “coming online,” he added, with potential availability later this year.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the newest Block 59 tenant, opening its doors Monday, March 9. It will be the eatery’s third location within the Chicagoland region.

As for Brixmor’s adjacent property, Dippolito said, “I can’t tell you too much, but there’s more to come on Westridge Court. We have some exciting new retailers that we’re talking to, so this is actually having an impact on the rest of the property. You will see a lot more fun stuff there.”

City’s TED staffers back mural design plans

Brixmor’s mural designs went before commissioners since they encompass substantial portions of the buildings. Unless an exception is granted, city code restricts “accent colors” from being placed on the exterior of buildings if the amount exceeds 25%.

Naperville Community Planner Sara Kopinski said TED staffers are in favor of the proposals Brixmor submitted.

“Staff finds the request provides a creative placemaking element for the development,” Kopinski said. “The murals will contribute to placemaking efforts within Block 59 and Westridge Court, fostering a sense of vibrancy in the area.

Commissioners laud proposal, but pose questions

Most agenda items before the Planning and Zoning Commission are advisory, and the panelists provide the city council with a recommendation. In this instance, however, commissioners have the final say in the review process. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the plans.

“I love the color, I love that they’re local or regional artists,” commissioner Allison Longenbaugh said. “Personally, I’d like to have the opportunity to approve more of these. This is a great move, in my opinion.”

Commissioner Derek McDaniel shared similar sentiments, stating, “I think this looks really good, and I’m really excited for it.”

Mural maintenance was a question commissioner Mark Wright posed during deliberations.

“I guess my only concern is that I want to make sure there’s some internal controls that we have guarantees,” Wright said. “Murals are beautiful, I love them — it’s art — but they are maintenance. If you don’t take care of them, they can look really bad, really quick.”

Dippolito, in response, said the murals are being created with high quality paint materials and will be touched up on an as-needed basis.

“We look at this as an investment,” Dippolito said. “We’re buying a piece of art. We want it to be a permanent installation. That’s our goal.”

Image courtesy: Brixmor Property Group

