Decrease in overdose deaths | Seven hatched eaglets | Characters on Water Street

DuPage County sees 24% decrease in overdose deaths in 2023

Some positive news in the local fight against the opioid crisis, as DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen says drug overdose deaths in the county decreased by 24% in 2023 compared to the year before.

In 2023, there were 114 total overdose deaths, as compared to 150 in 2022.

Read more about the 2023 statistics and the programs in DuPage County to combat overdose deaths.

Seven eaglets now hatched in Will County Forest Preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has confirmed there are seven eaglets in four bald eagle nests on its premises.

Six of the eaglets are growing quickly and are easily visible in their nests, while the last one is “fairly small and hard to see” after recently hatching.

Learn more about the new eaglets in the area.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Open House Resource Fair on April 27

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is hosting its Open House Resource Fair on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 W. Ogden Ave.

The event will include tours of the foundation, community partner activities, and an adaptive play experience led by Sloomoo Institute, a sensory playground centered around slime. There will also be a drawing to win a family pack of tickets for a sensory-friendly Blue Man Group show in September.

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required. For more information about the event, visit Turning Pointe’s website.

Characters on Water Street coming May the 4th

Costumed characters from a galaxy far, far away will visit downtown Naperville for “Characters on Water Street” on May 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The force will be strong on Water Street, as characters will parade through the area during the free, family-friendly meet and greet.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance has partnered with the 501st Midwest Garrison for the event. The group is a chapter of the 501st Legion that gives back to local organizations with their passion for character portrayals.

For more information about the event, visit the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

Naperville Food Truck Festival on May 4

The Naperville Food Truck Festival is returning to Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., on Saturday, May 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 25 area food trucks will be on hand, along with live entertainment, a beer garden, and a vendor village. There will also be kid-friendly fun like a balloon artist, face painter, and a mega bubble show.

General admission tickets are available through the Eventbrite website. There’s also an early eater ticket option, to get access to the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Community Access Naperville, a nonprofit that provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More information about the festival is available on the Naper Settlement website.