Digital IDs | Avocado Theory coming this spring | North Central QB signs with UFL

Digital driver’s licenses coming to Illinois

Apple device users soon may have a new way to present their driver’s license or state identification — with a digital ID.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office announced Monday that work is underway to provide digital IDs in Apple Wallet, “with the goal of launching by the end of the year.”

Avocado Theory coming to downtown Naperville

A restaurant focused on all things avocado will be coming to downtown Naperville this spring.

Avocado Theory will be located at 22 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 105. The restaurant was the brainchild of Krunal Patel, who after seeing the popularity of guacamole while working as a produce manager, decided to launch a restaurant dedicated to tasty ways to use avocado. The menu’s offerings include items like avocado deviled eggs, avocado banana pancakes, avocado potato soup…and even avocado ice cream.

According to its website, this will be the restaurant’s third location, with others in Chicago and Tinley Park.

Luke Lehnen signs with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL

Just over a week after winning Stagg Bowl 51 with the North Central College football over Mount Union, Cardinals quarterback Luke Lehnen was signed by the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League.

Lehnen will have a chance to play professionally in the spring league, which kicks off its 2025 season in late March.

New Chromebooks ordered in Indian Prairie School District 204

Chromebooks will continue to be a learning tool for students in Indian Prairie School District 204, and new ones are on the way.

The school board on Monday night approved the purchase of 6,000 new Chromebooks — HP Fortis 11 G10 ones, specifically — for a refresh of its one-to-one technology program. This year, educators will replace Chromebooks for 2nd, 6th and 9th graders. Moving forward, the district plans for each 2nd-, 6th- and 9th grader to get a new device.

The district will pay Vivacity Tech of St. Paul, Minnesota, a total of $2.3 million for the Chromebooks as well as cases, screen protectors and accident protection plans for all 6,000 devices.

BrightSide Theatre’s Jekyll & Hyde in Concert premieres tonight

BrightSide Theatre’s production of Jekyll & Hyde in Concert premieres tonight, Friday, Jan. 17, at North Central College’s Madden Theater, 171 Chicago Ave.

The concert presentation of the musical based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella about the dual-personality doctor will run this weekend as well as the weekend of Jan. 24. Shows will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be an additional show at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Ticket information is available on the BrightSide Theatre website.