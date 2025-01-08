District 203 board member censured | Road improvement open house | Smokey Bear exhibit 

Naperville School District 203 board member censured

Six members of the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education censured a seventh member of the elected body at Tuesday’s meeting. Melissa Kelley Black, who was elected to the board in April of 2023, is the subject of the censure.

The board formalized the censure in a resolution. Within the document, the board alleged Black engaged in “unprofessional conduct” that has been “detrimental to District 203.” Prior to the censure, the six board members consulted with the Illinois Association of School Boards and engaged in a self-evaluation process to address concerns with Kelley Black.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Kelley Black indicated she disagrees with the statements within the resolution and had asked the board to delay voting on it until she could defend herself. Censure is a reprimand and statement of disapproval and is not a step toward removing an elected official from office.

Road improvement plan open house to be held Jan. 28

Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Department, in conjunction with engineering planning and design consultant Kimley-Horn, will be hosting a road improvement plan open house later this month.

The two groups are working together to identify traffic flow and safety issues on roadways throughout Naperville.

The open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Meeting Room B of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Rd. The public is invited to come and share their concerns about any traffic problem areas within the city. Those unable to attend will be able to weigh in via an online interactive mapping tool that will be posted on the city of Naperville’s website the morning of Jan. 28. The comment window will close Feb. 14.

Illinois’ respiratory illness level moved up from moderate to high, says IDPH

The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) says the state’s overall respiratory illness level has moved up from moderate to high, amidst an increase in seasonal respiratory illnesses – particularly the flu.

The state had begun noting the upswing in December, prompting Endeavor Health Edward Hospital to require mandatory masking for employees in areas of inpatient hospitals providing patient care, as well as at outpatient hematology/oncology offices and cancer treatment centers. The policy went into effect Dec. 26.

About 20% of Edward Hospital’s current admissions involve respiratory illnesses. Patients and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks to help mitigate transmission. Those with respiratory symptoms are required to mask up.

The IDPH also reminds the public that it’s not too late to get vaccinated for flu, COVID-19, and RSV. If sick, early testing and treatment and self-isolation when possible are encouraged.

North Central football team returns to Naperville following Stagg Bowl 51 victory

Fresh off an exciting 41-25 victory over Mount Union in Stagg Bowl 51, the North Central College Cardinals football team completed their trip back to Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium to bring the 2024 Division III National Championship trophy home to Naperville.

The Cardinals were greeted by family, community members and fans, reflecting on the incredible five-month journey to the top of the D-III football world.

Smokey Bear paintings coming to five Will County nature sites

Works featuring a beloved national symbol will be coming to five Will County nature sites this winter.

Paintings of Smokey Bear, the character used in the U.S. Forest Service’s wildlife prevention campaign since 1944, will be on display from January 17 to March 2.

Find out where to view the works and learn a bit more about Smokey.

The Last Fling currently seeking band submissions for this year’s fest

Organizers of the Naperville Jaycees Last Fling are currently looking for bands to take part in this year’s Labor Day weekend fest, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1.

Band submissions are being accepted through Friday, Jan. 31 on the event website. To be considered, bands must have 90 to 120 minutes of material.