Downtown Naperville summer lineup | Naperville fleet recognition | Central alum inspires beyond football

Downtown Naperville prepares for summer fun and new businesses

Downtown Naperville is gearing up for a busy summer ahead. There’s a full lineup of events, including the inaugural “Park After Dark,” and new restaurants and shops getting ready to make their debut.

Check out what’s coming soon to the area.

Naperville fleet team ranked among top public fleets in America

The city of Naperville’s Public Works Fleet Services Division, which provides repairs and maintenance for city vehicles and equipment, was ranked No. 6 in the “100 Best Fleets in the Americas” ranking by the National Association of Fleet Administrators.

The program recognizes outstanding fleet operations among all public fleets in North and South America, ranking agencies based on several categories, including accountability and technology utilization.

Find out why Naperville was recognized and see other agencies that made the list.

Naperville 203 doubles down on workforce innovation initiative

Naperville School District 203 officials reported growth in its workforce innovation program during the 2025-26 school year at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Student participation in college and career readiness pathways continues to grow, and a council formed to bridge gaps between school buildings and local industry leaders has shown a similar trajectory.

Read more about Naperville 203’s recent board report on workforce innovation.

Students shine in Naperville North, Waubonsie lip dubs

Students and faculty from Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley high schools put their school spirit on full display in recently released lip dub videos.

The videos are a nod to tradition, a celebratory send-off to summer, and, for Waubonsie, a chance to document the school in the moment, before some big construction projects ahead.

Hear how the videos came together and watch students in action.

From Redhawk to role model, Emmanuel Rugamba looks to inspire with his ‘Next Play’

Naperville Central alum and former NFL and CFL football player Emmanuel Rugamba is looking to help the next generation of athletes through his new book, “Next Play.”

Co-authored with Indiana State football player Caleb Newman, the book exposes athletes to new points of view and things to consider when chasing a career on the gridiron.

Find out more about Rugamba, the first player of Rwandan heritage to sign an NFL contract, and his new book.