Driver dead after crashing into Aurora pond

The driver of a car that crashed into an Aurora pond has died, according to a report from WGN News. Around 1 a.m. the Aurora Police Department responded to the scene of a water rescue near S. Eola Rd, where a car was found in a pond.

Police officers attempted to rescue the driver, who was taken to a hospital, but later succumbed to injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Roads have been closed in both directions between Montgomery Rd. and Long Grove Drive until further notice. The Aurora Police Department asks community members to take alternate routes during this time.

“Serious” traffic accident on Chicago Ave.

On Monday morning, the Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash on Chicago Ave. and Olesen Drive between two Naperville men, one driving an Audi and one driving a Cadillac. The driver of the Audi suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to a local hospital.

Due to the nature of the crash, a portion of the Chicago Ave. and Olesen Drive intersection was closed and rerouted until approximately 11 a.m. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

Fire Chief Puknaitis receives Carl Roscher Award

During the Northern Illinois Alliance of Fire Protection Districts, Naperville Fire Department Chief Mark Puknaitis was recognized with the Carl Roscher Award for implementing the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation (GEMT) program.

GEMT uses federal funding for the transport and treatment of Medicaid patients by fire agencies. The program has provided essential services for residents throughout Naperville.

DuPage County Sheriff will enforce new assault weapons ban

The DuPage County Board released a statement on Monday stating Sheriff James Mendrick will enforce the Protect Illinois Communities Act, Illinois’ new legislature banning certain assault weapons. Read more about it here.

Metea, Neuqua, and Benet state-bound for cheerleading

Three local teams are heading to state in competitive cheerleading. Metea Valley is advancing after a fourth-place finish in the co-ed division. Neuqua Valley also finished fourth in the large school division. Benet Academy is also moving on to state with a fourth-place finish in the medium school division.

The state meet will be held on February 3rd and 4th at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.