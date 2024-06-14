Driver killed in hit-and-run | Naper Nights begins | Epic Burger opens

Taxi driver killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naperville

The driver of a taxi was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-88 in Naperville on Thursday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the crash involved a Nissan SUV taxi and a black Audi sedan, which collided on the outbound I-88 by Raymond Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

The taxi driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Audi sedan ran off from the scene and remains unfound. The investigation is still ongoing.

Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights Community Concert Series kicks off

Naper Settlement kicks off its Naper Nights Community Concert Series tonight, Friday, June 14. It’s the first of several outdoor concerts planned at the venue this summer, with the next to be held on Saturday, June 15.

Tonight’s performance features headliner Boogie Wonder Band, bringing the best of the 1970’s to the stage. Opening for the group will be Simply the Best with a Tina Turner tribute; and local School of Rock students.

Learn more about future concert dates and the full lineup of performers.

Epic Burger holding grand opening this Saturday

Epic Burger recently launched its ninth Chicagoland location in Naperville’s Springbrook Prairie Pavilion shopping mall.

The business is serving up shakes, fries, chicken sandwiches, and what they call “a more mindful burger” at their new spot at 2555 W. 75th St, Suite 127. The site was once a Meatheads, which was acquired by Epic Burgers in September 2023, according to a Forbes article.

Epic Burger will be holding a grand opening celebration at its Naperville location this Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patrons can enjoy food deals, free samples, raffles, and a prize wheel.

Naperville Park Board officers named

Mary Gibson and Leslie Ruffing will continue their roles as president and vice president, respectively, on the Naperville Park Board, following a vote on officers for the next year at Thursday’s meeting.

Gibson and Ruffing each joined the park board in 2021. They have held the same respective officer positions since 2022.

Additionally, the park board named Sue Stanish, the park district’s director of finance, to the role of board treasurer. Monika Solomacha, whose role includes the district’s FOIA officer, has been named board secretary for the next year.

Naperville Gymnastics Club members competing for national championships

11 team members from the Naperville Gymnastics Club are heading to the United States Trampoline Gymnastics Association National Championships next week in Louisville, KY. They are preparing to compete with the best trampoline gymnasts in the country.

Find out more about these local high-flying athletes.

Eid al-Adha begins this Sunday

The Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha begins this Sunday evening, June 16.

Eid al-Adha, meaning the “Feast of Sacrifice”, is celebrated to honor Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael, as well as mark the end of the pilgrimage (Hajj). Eid al-Adha lasts four days and is the second of two main Islamic holidays, the other being Eid al-Fitr.

Muslims around the world will gather in prayer to share their trust in faith, as well as celebrate with festive meals and gift-giving. Registration for local Eid prayers can be found on the Islamic Center of Naperville’s website.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The weekend kicks off strong with sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees on Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday will see a chance of showers before 1 p.m., but some warmer temps, with a high of 88 degrees predicted.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.