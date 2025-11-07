Drug trafficking arrest | Remembering Tom Gibbs | Anderson’s 150th anniversary

Naperville man charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl pills seized

A Naperville man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they intercepted a package allegedly containing fentanyl that was shipped to his home at the 1100 block of Iroquois Avenue.

30-year-old Ahmad Dinah appeared in the court for the first time yesterday, charged with one count of controlled substance trafficking, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Learn more about the arrest.

Partial SNAP funding drives families to Naperville food pantries

Naperville-area food pantries saw a dramatic increase in registered families this week, even after federal judge rulings last week required the administration to continue funding SNAP benefits.

As the government shutdown has now become the longest in US history, local food pantries like West Suburban Community Pantry and Loaves & Fishes Community Services prepare for the long-term impact of the partial SNAP funding.

Read more about how the lack of funding is affecting food pantries.

Tom Gibbs, first principal of Waubonsie Valley High School, dies at 81

Tom Gibbs, the inaugural principal of Waubonsie Valley High School, died Thursday at age 81 after a battle with congestive heart failure.

Gibbs was a longtime Naperville resident and educator who was hired to help design and open Waubonsie Valley in 1975.

Following his time at the high school, he remained part of Indian Prairie School District 204 for 20 years, first serving as the assistant superintendent for secondary education and later as a consultant after his retirement in 1999.

District 203 high school course changes

Naperville School District 203’s board of education on Monday approved a number of course changes within Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools in the upcoming school year. The board’s vote came on the heels of a preliminary discussion last month.

The changes impact several disparate curricular areas, including culinary arts, software engineering, and English composition. A total of four courses are being removed in the upcoming school year, while five are being added.

Anderson’s Bookshop to celebrate 150th anniversary with open houses

Anderson’s Bookshop will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on Nov. 9 with open houses at its Naperville and Downers Grove locations.

Guests will be treated to snacks at both bookshops and can enter raffle drawings throughout the weekend. Multiple winners will be selected for raffle prizes, and one person will win a $150 gift card.

The Naperville open house will run from 3 to 5 p.m., and the Downers Grove event from 2 to 4 p.m.