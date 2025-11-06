Partial SNAP funding drives families to Naperville food pantries

Naperville-area food pantries saw a dramatic increase in registered families this week, even after federal judge rulings last week required the administration to continue funding SNAP benefits.

As the government shutdown has now become the longest in US history, local food pantries like West Suburban Community Pantry and Loaves & Fishes Community Services prepare for the long-term impact of the partial SNAP funding.

West Suburban Community Pantry seeks supply help from Northern Illinois Food Bank

The US Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that 65% of November SNAP benefits would be covered, with delays. The USDA had previously said SNAP benefits could stop entirely if the government did not continue to fund the program by Nov. 1.

WSCP already had a 34% increase in families last month, ahead of the potential halt. The pantry has since promoted its online ordering system and added extra appointments for distribution days to meet the increase. Their in-person appointments are now fully booked through next Tuesday, and only a handful of spots remain available through the rest of the month.

CEO Maeven Sipes expects the impact of the partial SNAP funding to last through the rest of this year. She anticipates that new families who signed up in the last week will need support, even after full SNAP benefits are restored.

“We’re preparing that this will continue through the month of November, potentially into December. Even with SNAP benefits being partially paid at some time this month, we don’t know when [or] what that looks like for families,” Sipes said.

Loaves & Fishes reports increase in new household clients

In the week leading up to Nov. 1, Loaves & Fishes reported that around 700 new client households had signed up with the pantry. With an average of 3.5 people per client household at Loaves & Fishes, that’s roughly 2,500 people, according to Megan Lynch, the executive vice president for advancement.

With only partial SNAP funding, “thousands of families could still face an immediate gap in access to food,” Lynch said.

The pantry plans to offer extended hours at the Aurora distribution hub this Saturday in Aurora, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Community continues to help

Loaves & Fishes continues to need monetary support through its Hunger Action Fund, created ahead of the potential SNAP freeze. Financial donations help the pantry connect families to food and other support services.

WSCP has increased its volunteer orientation times to allow for more community members to help. Additionally, food donations at the pantry have increased, with an estimated 20 to 25 donations arriving per day.

“The community support has been great so far, and we know they’ll continue to step up for their neighbors,” Sipes said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear it!